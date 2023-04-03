Kiko Mizuhara: 5 Things To Know About Model Seen With Harry Styles 4 Years After Romance Rumors

Harry Styles recently hung out in Tokyo with his rumored ex Kiko Mizuhara, the same night he made out with Emily Ratajkowski. Learn more about Kiko here!

April 3, 2023 1:58PM EDT
Kiko Mizuhara
Harry Styles attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition, in New York Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - British crooner Harry Styles is pictured arriving for a workout after winning a grammy for album of the year. Harry Styles’ acceptance speech after he won the Grammy award for album of the year caused an uproar on social media Sunday night. “I think on nights like tonight it’s important for us to remember there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions on what is going to get us one of these,” Styles said, referring to the award in his hands, which he won for the album “Harry’s House.” But it was the last sentence of his speech that riled up social media users, who took different interpretations of what he meant: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice. Thank you very much,” Styles said, before handing the microphone off to his co-writers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson. Pictured: Harry Styles BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Harry Styles'Don't Worry Darling' premiere, 79th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 05 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Shutterstock

  • Kiko Mizuhara is an American model.
  • She sparked romance rumors with Harry Styles in 2019.
  • She was seen with Harry in Tokyo in March 2023.

Harry Styles, 29, had a recent rendezvous with a woman from his past. The Grammy Award winner was spotted on a security footage walking alongside model Kiko Muzihara, 32, in the early morning streets of Tokyo on March 26, four years after the pair sparked romance rumors. Kiko sweetly opened up her umbrella to cover Harry, who was pointing at something. The “As It Was” singer hung out with Kiko just hours after he kissed model Emily Ratajkowski, 31.

It was back in January 2019 that Harry was romantically linked to Kiko, after the former One Direction member dated model Camille Rowe. Harry and Kiko sparked romance rumors after they began following each other on Instagram. Around the same time, a video surfaced of them hanging out at a birthday party. However, neither Harry nor Kiko ever confirmed if they were romantically involved. Read on to find out more about Kiko!

Kiko Mizuhara
Kiko Mizuhara in London in March 2023 (Photo: Shutterstock)

1. She was born in Dallas, Texas.

Even though Harry spent time with Kiko in Japan, she was actually born in the states! Kiko moved around the world to Tokyo, Japan, when she was only two years old.

2. Kiko’s dad is American, and her mom is Japanese

Kiko’s parents divorced when she was 13.

3. Her modeling career started when she won a contest

Kiko got her start with Seventeen through a contest they held! She worked with the magazine for three years before moving to runway jobs. Kiko has been in other magazines like VogueNylonGQElleHarper’s BazaarV MagazineCosmpolitan, and more!

Kiko Mizuhara
Kiko Mizuhara at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival (Photo: Shutterstock)

4. Like Harry, she’s a multi-hyphenate!

Kiko’s known for her modeling, but has also dipped her toes in acting – both movies and television shows – and designing! She is an impressive woman, for sure.

5. She’s been bitten by the travel bug!

As a model, Kiko gets to travel all over for jobs. She recently traveled to London, as evidenced by her Instagram post. She has over 7 million followers on Instagram, and she frequently posts from her travel adventures. Since Harry travels all over the world for his career, we’re sure they have plenty to talk about when they see one another!

