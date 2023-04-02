Harry Styles Seen With Ex Kiko Mizuhara On Same Night As His Emily Ratajkowski Kiss: Video

Harry Styles had quite a night out in Tokyo recently as newly surfaced video shows the pop star hanging out with a rumored ex after a makeout session with a supermodel! The “As It Was” singer, 29, was spotted on a security footage walking alongside Kiko Muzihara in the early morning streets of the city on March 26, as first reported by The Sun, and seen on Twitter videos here and here. The video was captured just hours after his kiss with Emily Ratajkowski.

In the cute clip, Harry rocks a pair of angel wings as he slowly strolls alongside the woman the outlet reported as Kiko, a model herself who was rocking a pink wig, a LBD and silver knee-high boots. The former One Direction bandmember sported the same black suit, white shirt and matching pants that he was seen wearing in the PDA-packed photos with Emily.

As one fan pointed out, the video was pretty adorable as Kiko opened up her umbrella to cover Harry who was “distracted pointing at something cute he found with his lil angel wings on.” And yes, much like the collective internet, the fan was “never going to recover.”

Back in February 2019, Harry and Kiko sparked romance rumors after they began following each other on Instagram. Around the same time, a video surfaced of them hanging out at a birthday party. However, neither Harry nor Kiko ever confirmed a love match.

The Tokyo street clip comes after Harry and Emily’s passionate kiss had fans buzzing when several pointed out that Emily and Harry’s ex Olivia Wilde actually appear to be friends! The two stunners were snapped together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. Plus, in 2022, while Olivia was still dating Harry, she was joined by Emily at one of his concerts, as seen in several fan videos.

Just two days after the Harry and Emily kiss, Page Six reported that Emily is currently “begging” for Olivia’s forgiveness. Meanwhile, Olivia reportedly wants “nothing to do” with the situation, according to the report. Reps for the stars did not respond to HollywoodLife’s comment request regarding this situation.