Harry Styles Spotted With Kiko Mizuhara Amid Romance Rumors After She Says They’ve ‘Never Met’

It definitely looks like they’ve met! Harry Styles spent his birthday weekend in Tokyo with rumored girlfriend Kiko Mizuhara – watch video inside!

While model Kiko Mizuhara, 28, tweeted on Jan. 13 in Japanese that she “never met” Harry Styles, 25, the two spent time together on Feb. 2 in Tokyo, Japan for Harry’s birthday weekend! The Dunkirk actor and “Sign of the Times” singer celebrated turning a quarter-century by walking out and about with Kiko, Queer Eye star Bobby Berk, 37, and others! Bobby shared the hang session on his Instagram Stories account on Feb. 2, and Harry (typically) mysteriously hung out in the back of the group.

In the video, Harry took out his phone and smiled when Bobby’s camera turned on him. Harry didn’t say anything, but seemed to be enjoying himself with the crew! He wasn’t standing super close to Kiko, but they were definitely at least hanging out – contrary to what her tweet indicated a couple of weeks ago! Kiko seemed bubbly and excited to be with the group.

Bobby mentioned Queer Eye co-star Karamo Brown, 38, in the video as well – and turns out, Karamo was also in Tokyo! We love that the Fab Five is hanging out with Harry, too – maybe they’ll get him to guest star in an episode? One can only dream!

Harry with Bobby Berk and Kiko tonight in Tokyo, Japan – February 2 (via bobbyberk) pic.twitter.com/XYb6llWzW1 — Harry Styles Daily (@hsdaily) February 2, 2019

Additional videos from Harry’s weekend birthday celebration surfaced, and showed the above crew plus Karamo at a nightclub singing karaoke! They rocked out to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The night before, on Feb. 1 (Harry’s birthday!), Harry did tweet out a message of gratitude. “Thank you for all the birthday nice,” Harry said. “You’re all wonderful, and I love you.” He signed off with his signature – a simple “H.”

The One Direction member has been spending a lot of time in Tokyo lately – he was spotted singing karaoke to Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in mid-January – we wonder if he’s been working on his sophomore album at all while in Japan! We’re so excited for his follow-up to his debut album Harry Styles, and are curious what kind of sound he’ll go for in his next body of music! As for Harry and Kiko? Right now, it’s to be determined if they’re dating or just friends, but we hope they’re enjoying getting to know each other either way!