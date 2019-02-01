Happy 25th Birthday, Harry Styles: See His Hottest Performance & Red Carpet Looks Ever

It’s Harry Styles’ birthday! The heartthrob turned 25 today, Feb. 1, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at some of his most stylish moments of all time.

Harry Styles is another year older! The singer celebrates his 25th birthday today, Feb. 1, and we couldn’t let the day go by without honoring Harry in some way. As all of his fans would know, Harry Styles has got, well, style. From an epic Elton John Halloween costume to actual Gucci campaigns, the “Sign of the Times” hitmaker knows his way around fashion. That’s why we’re taking a look back at some of his hottest performance and red carpet looks ever!

Something we love about Harry’s style is that he’s not afraid to embrace his feminine side. He’s worn floral suits and salmon jackets in the past, and pulls everything off with ease. But there’s one type of look that we still can’t believe the former One Direction member tried on – and rocked like a total pro. That look? A jumpsuit. Harry is really out here making onesie suits a thing and we’re OBSESSED.

Harry made all of his fans gasp with his excellent fashion moment when he appeared on X Factor on Nov. 11, 2017. The Dunkirk star performed in a deep purple double breasted jumpsuit that gave the appearance of a traditional suit. It was all one piece, though! Ugh, style icon.

But Harry didn’t suddenly find his style(s) after leaving 1D. In fact, he’s been a trendsetter for years and was frequently spotted changing up his look, experimenting with colors and donning those dapper printed suits while still in the boy band. He’s definitely had quite a style evolution though! Get clicking through the gallery above to see some of his best performance and red carpet looks of all-time. Happy birthday, Harry!