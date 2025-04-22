Who Is Kanye West’s Cousin That He Wrote a Song About?

Image Credit: GC Images

Kanye “Ye” West has made countless headlines for variety of reasons. From his relationships to controversial statements, the most recent claim the rapper made was that he engaged in an incestuous relationship with a cousin when he was a teenager. The news came shortly after his split from wife Bianca Censori emerged.

In an April 2025 X post, West wrote, “Perhaps in my self-centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. … My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14 [sic].”

So, who is the cousin that West was talking about in a song? Find out everything we know so far below.

Kanye West’s ‘Cousins’ Lyrics

In West’s song “COUSINS,” he raps about his alleged memories with his unnamed relative. In one verse, he recalls, “Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazines / We seen some n***** kiss and we ain’t know what that s**t mean.”

In another part of the track, West raps, “Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen / That’s when I gave my cousin head,” and he repeats the latter lyric several times.

In another verse, West raps that people “tell me to take it to my grave” but acknowledges the “truth will set you free someday.”

“I don’t think they understand / That I’m not attracted to a man,” he raps. “Told my cousin not to tell nobody (Please, no, don’t tell nobody).”

Who Is Kanye West’s Cousin?

West has not identified the name of the cousin with whom he allegedly had an incestuous relationship.

Is Kanye West Still Married to Bianca Censori?

Yes, West and Censori are still legally married despite the rapper claiming she left him in his song “BIANCA.” The lyrics of his single allege that Censori “ran away” and didn’t appreciate his controversial social media activity.

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed,” West raps in one verse. “Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it. She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

However, in April 2025, Page Six reported that West and Censori were spotted on a dinner date in Spain.