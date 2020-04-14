Francie Frane: 5 Things To Know About Dog The Bounty Hunter’s New GF 9 Mos. After Beth’s Death

Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman has a new woman in his life and his daughters approve! Meet Francie Frane, the blonde beauty who’s brought love back into his life, Duane’s daughter, Lyssa says.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman has found love again after the tragic loss of his wife Beth Chapman to throat cancer in June 2019. The famed bounty hunter, 67, is dating 51-year-old Colorado native, Francie Frane, according to his daughter Lyssa Chapman, who shared the news on Twitter on March 22. She, along with Rainy Robinson, a close family friend, told The Sun that Dog is “head over heels” for Francie. “They are both so happy together and they are good for each other,” she says. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Dog.

1. Francie Frane is a Colorado rancher. — She resides near Dog’s home, according to The Sun, which published photos of Dog and Francie holding each other. And, it was Dog who made the first move.

2. She is a widow. — Dog picked up the phone to call Francie’s husband for some landscaping work on the family property, The Sun reported, explaining that Francie then informed Dog that her husband, Bob passed away just a few months before his wife, Beth. That’s when the two reportedly leaned on each other for support after both losing their spouses. “Francie has been very respectful to all the kids – and to Beth’s memory – and my dad is the same way with Bob and their children,” Lyssa told the outlet.

3. Francie is helping Dog live his best life. — “They go to church three times a week and dad is trying to give up smoking – she is a good woman for my dad,” Lyssa said. “He’s the happiest I’ve seen him in a long time – he’s so in love and wants to spend the rest of his life with Francie. They both lost their spouses to cancer so they know what it’s like to go through that and they are helping each other through it,” she explained, adding that they’re on the same page about their pasts. “But, at the same time they are being very respectful of each other’s grieving process and they’re not trying to replace each other’s partner,” Lyssa said.

4. Duane’s daughters approve of Francie. — We already know Lyssa is a big advocate of Dog and Francie’s romance. “Love is in the air,” she tweeted above an article sharing news of the new romance. Lyssa wasn’t a fan of Dog’s last girlfriend, his longtime assistant, Moon Angell. Meanwhile, Dog’s other daughter Bonnie Jo Chapman said her mom, Beth would approve of Francie too.

“Everyone who’s judging my father should sure pray that they never have to lose their loved one and get judged for trying to fill the void. Your opinion is invalid. My mother would’ve wanted him to be happy. Now please shut up and let my dad live in peace,” Bonnie posted on social media, The Sun reported. HollywoodLife is unable to verify the latter, as we have not viewed the post.

5. Francie might have an Instagram account. — While there is no blue check mark verifying her identity, there is an account that belongs to a Francie Frane, which contains photos of her. One snap in-particular is identical to a photo The Sun shared. “So excited for this new chapter!” the caption read. It’s unclear if the account belongs to Francie.

Dog has not yet confirmed the romance. This marks his second relationship since the loss of his beloved Beth. He was briefly involved with his longtime assistant Moon Angell (mentioned above), a friend of the Chapman family for years. Their fling fizzled out around the end of January. Dog has since denied that his relationship with Moon was romantic, and has said that she still works for him.