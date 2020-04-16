Francie Frane is turning Dog the Bounty Hunter into a country boy, and she shared a pic of him riding a tractor to show off her progress!

Dog the Bounty Hunter is finding a whole new side of himself while spending time with Francie Frane. The fugitive-chaser has been spending time with Francie in quarantine, and she revealed on Instagram that she’s showing him the ropes of what it takes to be a country boy. Francie posted a photo of Dog riding on a tractor, and captioned it, “Let’s see if we can show this bounty hunting tough guy how to run some equipment, like us country folks do!!” Dog looked to be embracing his new country atmosphere in the pic by striking a pose for the camera, too.

News that Dog was spending time with Francie broke back in March. Earlier this week, his daughters, Lyssa Chapman and Bonnie Chapman, took to Instagram to show their approval for the budding relationship. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the two aren’t officially dating just yet — but it may not be long! “They have a really nice friendship that just happens to have a few sparks coming into play,” our source explained.

Dog’s wife, Beth Chapman, tragically lost her battle with throat cancer in June 2019. After losing Beth, he connected with Francie, who lost her husband, Bob, just months prior. They reportedly met when Dog called Bob to help him with some landscaping work, and Francie had to inform Dog that Bob had passed away, according to The Sun. Dog and Francie have been leaning on each other ever since.

“Dog is taking things slow with Francie, but he feels like she came into his life at the perfect time,” our source added. “He is happy, but in no way, shape or form is Francie a replacement for Beth. He will always love Beth, but is looking forward to seeing what happens with Francie.”