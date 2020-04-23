Dog The Bounty Hunter’s GF Gushes Over Starting A ‘New Beginning’ With Him: ‘I Will Walk Alongside You’

After finding love with Duane’ Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman, his new girlfriend, Francie Frane, said she’ll be by his side for ‘all the days of our lives.’

“April 21, [2020]. What we thought was the end has become just the beginning,” wrote Francie Frane, 51, the new love of Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 67. In her handwritten note, posted to her Instagram account on Apr. 22, she wrote, You are the head and not the tail. I will walk along side you everywhere God leads us. You are my woman created by my rib, not by my heel, and you will walk by my side all the days of our lives.” This, at first glance, is a romantic declaration for the exciting “new chapter” in Francie’s life, but as she pointed out in the comments, it’s a repurposing of a Christian Bible quote.

“Deuteronomy 28:13,” Francie captioned the note. BibleHub notes that the New American Standard Bible lists the passage as: “The LORD will make you the head and not the tail, and you only will be above, and you will not be underneath, if you listen to the commandments of the LORD your God, which I charge you today, to observe them carefully.”

Francie announced she was “so excited for this new chapter” of her life on Apr. 11 by posting a picture of her together with Dog. This romance comes nine months after the passing of Dog’s wife, Beth Chapman. Like Dog, Francie has lost a significant other. Dog had reportedly called her home to speak to her husband, Bob, over him possibly doing some possible landscaping work on the Chapman family property. Francie informed Dog that her husband has passed away, just a few months before Beth lost her battle with cancer. The two reportedly leaned on each other during their mutual periods of sorrow. “Francie has been very respectful to all the kids – and to Beth’s memory – and my dad is the same way with Bob and their children,” Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman told The Sun.

While Lyssa wasn’t a fan of Dog’s last girlfriend, she has given her approval to Francie. His other daughter, Bonnie Jo Chapman, has also given her blessing and said that their mother, Beth, would approve. They go to church three times a week, and dad is trying to give up smoking – she is a good woman for my dad,” Lyssa said. “He’s the happiest I’ve seen him in a long time.”