Erika Jayne: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star

Erika Jayne is a beloved star on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and even graced the ballroom on Dancing With The Stars! Born in Atlanta, Georgia, the TV personality rose to stardom when she joined the sixth season of the reality television series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a full-time cast member. She’s been called the ‘show girl’ of RHOBH and quickly became a fan-favorite with her high-end fashion and major support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Erika, 49, recently made headlines when she filed for divorce from her long-time love Tom Girardi, 81, after over 20 years of marriage. The star filed divorce docs in Los Angeles County, seeking a dissolution of marriage from her powerhouse attorney hubby who is 30 years her senior. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said in a statement to HollywoodLife on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily,” she continued, explaining, “I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

1. Erika filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, in November 2020. — The RHOBH star shocked fans when it was reported she filed court documents in Los Angeles County the week of November 1st to legally separate from her husband, attorney Tom Girardi. Erika and Tom tied the knot in 1999 after meeting at Chasen’s in West Hollywood, where Erika was serving cocktails, the reality TV star wrote in her 2018 memoir Pretty Mess. The two instantly hit it off and were engaged six months later. Prior to her marriage with Tom, Erika wed Thomas Zizzo, who she shares 26-year-old son Tommy Zizzo with. In a statement given to HollywoodLife, Erika said, “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

2. Erika joined Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills in 2015 and quickly became a fan favorite. — Erika Jayne rose to Housewives fame on the sixth season of RHOBH as a full-time cast member. She has a strong friendship with former cast member, Yolanda Hadid, and is known for her sass and high-fashion on the show. Prior to the show, Erika was making music and guest-starring in shows such as Law & Order, but since joining joining RHOBH, her popularity has skyrocketed. Erika has said she has gained nearly 200,000 more Instagram followers.

3. She was on Dancing With The Stars season 24. — Erika Jayne was paired with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko when she competed on Season 24 of Dancing With The Stars. The couple were unfortunately the fourth couple eliminated from the competition, finishing in 9th place. The RHOBH star needed to undergo shoulder surgery for an upper body tear in May 2017 that she sustained on the show.

4. Erika Jayne is a hit singer! — After having her son in her first marriage, Erika moved from NY to LA to pursue her singing dreams. Her first song, “Roller Coaster,” debuted in 2007 and was included on her debut album, Pretty Mess. Her single is titled, “XXpen$ive,” debuted it on WWHL in January 2017; the video followed in February. Then, her single “Cars” was released on April 10, 2018, but didn’t make a dent in the charts.

5. She is considered a “gay icon” and a major supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. — Erika Jayne is incredibly philanthropic and she is very outspoken as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community. She performs at multiple Pride events around the world and was named “News Ally Entertainer of 2015” at the LGBT Ally Awards. In June 2018, Billboard published Erika’s “love letter” to the LGBTQ community in celebration of the Pride Month.