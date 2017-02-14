‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Flaunts Cleavage & Soaks In A Bubble Bath In ‘XXPEN$IVE’ Video

Wow! Some of our favorite pop divas like Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato could learn a thing or two from ‘RHOBH’ star Erika Jayne. She just dropped a new music video for ‘XXPEN$IVE’ and it’s absolute fire! Watch it here.

We regularly watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, so we already saw sneak peeks of Erika Jayne‘s new music video for “XXPEN$IVE” — she filmed parts of it during a recent episode of the Bravo reality show — but we had no idea the final product would be so hot!

Not only does Erika, 45, sing about how wealthy she is in her latest single, but she shows it by flaunting her jewelry and rolling around on a bed covered in silk sheets. She also shows off a ton of cleavage while writhing around in a sexy bubble bath before dancing with some shirtless hunks and heading to the club in a leotard! “It’s expensive to be me,” she sings. “Looking this good don’t come for free.”

“XXPEN$IVE,” which has crazy lyrics and a killer, super catch chorus, was produced by Space Primates and co-written by Sarah Hudson. To watch the video, click the play button above!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Erika Jayne’s new music video? Do you love it? Tell us below!