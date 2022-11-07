Danielle Maltby: 5 Things To Know About The ‘BIP’ Contestant Falling For Michael Allio

Danielle Maltby is a contestant on season 8 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

After arriving during week two, she connected with Michael Allio and they’ve been a couple ever since.

Danielle was previously on season 21 of ‘The Bachelor’ and season 4 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’.

Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio are going strong on Bachelor in Paradise! Danielle arrived before the second rose ceremony and instantly connected with Michael. With Danielle losing her fiance to a drug overdose more than 10 years ago and Michael’s wife dying from cancer in 2019, the two had a lot in common and were able to relate in ways they hadn’t been able to with anyone else.

Danielle gave Michael her rose at the second and third rose ceremonies, and they’ve been spending quite a bit of time together on the beach. Although they’re slowly emerging as one of Paradise’s strongest couples, they’ll soon have to decide what their relationship will look like once the show ends. Learn more about Danielle below:

1. What Happened To Danielle On ‘The Bachelor’?

Danielle was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017 with Nick Viall. She got the first one-on-one date with Nick, who quickly fell for her sweet personality. During week five, Danielle got the group date rose, and she got a second one-on-one with Nick during week seven, as well. However, he sent Danielle home during that one-on-one date because he didn’t feel enough chemsitry with her.

That summer, Danielle returned to the franchise for season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. During her time on the show, fans hoped she would strike up a romance with Wells Adams, who she was good friends with. Their connection was strictly platonic, though, and Danielle quit the show during week two.

2. What Does Danielle Do For Work?

Danielle worked as a neonatal nurse when she was on The Bachelor. Now, she’s employed as a nurse injector for fillers, botox, etc, according to Instagram. She also co-hosts the podcast WoMed with Jackie Camardo. The ladies launched the podcast in 2019 and they cover healthcare topics on the show.

3. What Happened To Danielle’s Fiance?

Danielle was engaged to her fiance for three months when he died of a drug overdose in 2011. She’s been open on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise about her experience with grief and survivor’s guilt. She also revealed that she was the one to find her fiance after his overdose, which was incredibly difficult for her.

4. Danielle Dated A ‘Big Brother’ & ‘Challenge’ Star

Danielle dated Paulie Calafiore, who is known for appearing on The Challenge and Big Brother, in 2018. That spring, Paulie filmed his first season of The Challenge, where he met Cara Maria Sorbello. The two hooked up on the show behind Danielle’s back and continued hanging out after filming while he was still seeing Danielle. At the end of 2018, Cara Maria and Danielle released text messages that proved Paulie was trying to date both of them at the same time. However, Cara and Paulie wound up eventually getting back together and remain in a relationship to this day.

5. Where Does Danielle Live?

Danielle is from Wisconsin but moved to Nashville after her fiance’s death. She currently still lives in Nashville.