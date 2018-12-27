Cara Maria & Danielle Maltby Reveal Wild Texts & Pics From Paulie Calafiore To Prove He Fooled Them Both

‘The Challenge’ star Cara Maria and ‘Bachelor’ alum Danielle Maltby teamed up to claim Paulie Calafiore two-timed them, releasing shocking texts and photos as proof!

The love triangle between Cara Maria Sorbello, Danielle Maltby and Paulie Calafiore has now been given a shocking timeline, if true! Three days after Us Weekly reported that The Challenge co-stars Cara and Paulie split, right after Danielle came forward with accusations that Paulie led her on while dating Cara, the same outlet has obtained texts and photos from the two women on Dec. 27. Before diving in, here’s a quick refresher: Paulie cheated on Bachelor alum Danielle while filming The Challenge: Final Reckoning with Cara, but apologized afterwards. However, Danielle is now claiming that Paulie continued to contact and visit her with supposed intentions to rebuild a romantic relationship in the months after, despite announcing that he was exclusively dating Cara in the Watch With Us podcast on July 26. And we know that Cara would not have been okay with that!

“The mistrust would be if he wanted to continue to hook up with me and be with Danielle at the same time, that’d be like what are you doing dude?” she told E! News in July (on the day of Final Reckoning’s premiere), adding, “He wasn’t trying to carry on two things at once.” But Cara and Danielle are now suggesting that was Paulie’s very intention with these texts and photos that date back to June of 2018!

After wrapping filming on Final Reckoning, Paulie visited Cara’s home in Montana from June 15-21 (as shown by a screenshot of her camera roll filled with romantic vacation pictures she gave to Us Weekly). But Danielle supplied alleged texts from Paulie dated that same week, in which he wrote, “I miss every little thing about you. I want it all back and know that’s a rebuilding process. A process I want to dedicate myself to.” And that’s just the debrief.

In July, Paulie flew to Mexico and linked up with Danielle, according to the released texts and photos. There’s reportedly a video of Paulie swimming naked in Danielle’s hotel pool, dated July 18…just eight days later, he announced to the public that he’s only dating Cara.

It gets even more confusing in August, as Instagram Story screengrabs show Paulie and Cara were bonding even more, and even made out in a Boomerang on Aug. 10. But in an alleged text conversation from Aug. 1, Paulie wrote Danielle, “Cara and I know exactly what it is and exactly what it isn’t.” He also claimed that Cara was staying with their co-star, Natalie [Negrottie]. But the cozy Instagram Story updates upset Danielle, as she texted who appears to be Paulie, “[Cara’s] basically walking around in a sleep shirt and it definitely looks like she’s been staying with you not with Natalie.”

Danielle’s screenshots suggest that her and Paulie continued contact into September and October, as Paulie appeared to text his ex on Sept. 3, “I wish I was holding you still baby, I miss you.” He allegedly used the same endearing term on her birthday the next month, writing, “Happy birthday baby!!” and agreeing that “birthday sex” is “totally going to happen.” But the conversation quickly turned when Danielle saw that Cara posted a nude photo of Paulie on that same day, to which Paulie reportedly replied, “Danielle. You have to stay out of your head with this. Please.” He defended the raunchy photo, adding that Cara was “getting back into photography” and he needed “content.”