‘The Challenge’: Paulie & Cara Spark Split Rumors After Danielle Maltby’s Shocking Claims About Him

All signs point to a split for Cara Maria and Paulie of ‘The Challenge’ — and the speculation happens to come following Paulie’s ex, Danielle Maltby, accusing him of a shocking betrayal!

Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore have unfollowed one another on social media just hours after professing their love for one another during a vacation to Disney. The shocking move came one day after Paulie’s ex, Danielle Maltby, came clean about what went down after their breakup, and her tell-all included accusations that Paulie had been in touch with her behind Cara Maria’s back for months. Now, fans on social media are convinced that Cara and Paulie, who found love on MTV’s The Challenge, have split, despite returning from the most recent season of filming madly in love.

Cara and Paulie first hooked up while filming The Challenge: Final Reckoning. At the time, he was still dating Danielle. Paulie admitted that, right after filming, he called Danielle to let her know everything that went down. In the months that followed, he and Cara said they were in an “open relationship,” but he professed his love to her when they filmed an episode of How Far Is Tattoo Far? Recently, the pair wrapped filming season 33 of The Challenge, and they have been inseparable in the weeks since. Post-show, they spent time in Montana, New York, and most recently, Disney.

It was during this trip to Disney that Danielle finally came forward and told HER side of the story. In an interview with People, she revealed that when Paulie called her after filming Final Reckoning, he wasn’t truthful about what happened. “He told me he loved me, had bought my engagement ring and when he got home to me we were were going to make a baby,” she claimed. Then, addressing Cara, she added, “He told me he stopped it before it went all the way with you.”

Danielle went on to reveal that Paulie visited her in Nashville after hooking up with Cara on Final Reckoning, and she was under the impression that they were still together and working on their issues. However, when she called him out on the flirty comments Cara was leaving on his photos, he told her to “take the weekend” to think things through. That same weekend, photos surfaced of Paulie and Cara hanging out in New York.

Danielle claimed that Paulie told her he was only spending time with Cara Maria for television. “He [said he] was trying to work on himself and that we had to let this time play out so that he could change the media’s perception of himself so that we could be together,” she told the mag.

According to Danielle, Paulie claimed that Cara was also using the relationship “for the show,” but The Bachelor alum could tell that wasn’t the case. She revealed that Paulie visited her over Labor Day Weekend. This was after he had professed his love to Cara while filming How Far Is Tattoo Far? Danielle also said that she and Paulie spent the weekend together before he left to film season 33. “He told me that he loved me, that he wanted everything back with me, that he was going to fix it,” she explained. “It was a sick cycle, and I admit that freely.” She also said that he called her after filming finished. She admitted that she’s been “physically sick” while seeing him with Cara in Disney this week.

In simple terms, Paulie has been claiming love for Danielle and Cara at the same time over the last several months, according to Danielle’s story. In response to these accusations, Paulie simply said that he was only keeping in contact with Danielle to “help her through everything that happened.”

Cara did not comment, but her decision to unfollow Paulie on social media speaks for itself. Plus, she posted the following quote to Twitter on the same day of the breakup speculation: “May today there be peace within. May you trust that you are exactly where you are meant to be. May you not forget the infinite possibilities that are born of faith in yourself and others. May you use the gifts that you have received, and pass on the love that has been given to you. May you be content with yourself just the way you are. Let this knowledge settle into your bones, and allow your soul the freedom to sing, dance, praise and love. It is there for each and every one of us.”