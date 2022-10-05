Christian Walker: 5 Things To Know About Son Of Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker

Christian Walker made headlines when he took to social media to call out his father Herschel Walker, following a report by The Daily Beast that the NFL player turned Georgia Senate candidate had allegedly paid for an abortion for an ex-girlfriend. Herschel has denied the claims. Christian, 23, is the only child of Herschel and his ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman. Like his dad, Christian is no stranger to the political world, and he hasn’t shied away from sharing his feelings on social media, especially after the allegations against his father came to light.

I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Following the report, Christian took to Twitter to call out his father. He wrote that all of the former NFL player’s family members “asked him not to run for office,” because they knew what news stories would be made public. He also accused his father of lying and shared shocking allegations against him. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” he tweeted. “How DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives.”

Find out everything you need to know about Christian here.

1. Christian is a conservative internet personality

While Christian made headlines after calling out his father, he’s been making a name for himself in right-wing circles on the Internet for some time now. He has over 500,000 followers on his Instagram, and he identifies himself as a “Free-Speech Radicalist” in his social media bios. Christian was an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump. He has echoed lies from the former president that the election was stolen, per Politico. He also marched in a “Gays for Trump” march in October 2020, per The Los Angeles Blade.

He’s also the founder of the brand CANCL, which sell sweatshirts and pants with the phrases “Cancelled” and “Cancel Me” printed on them. The company bio states that it’s trying to mock cancel culture. “CANCL was created to hold a big middle finger up to modern day culture and more specifically cancel culture,” the website says. “Making fun of cancel culture and refusing to cower to the demands of the mob is one of the best ways to fight back against it. You can’t get canceled when you just don’t care.”

2. He called out his dad for ‘lying’ after it was reported that he paid for an abortion.

I’ve spoken to nearly all of the people who have attacked me and told them quietly that I didn’t want to be involved. Now they’re blaming me for everything I’m not responsible for. It’s disgusting. pic.twitter.com/rhMRNHMDaC — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

After it was reported by The Daily Beast that Herschel allegedly paid for an abortion for a girlfriend, Christian made a pair of videos on Twitter calling out his father. The former NFL player has been outspoken about his relationship with his son, and has spoken out against absent fathers on the campaign trail. Despite his dad’s rhetoric, Christian claimed that his father has lied about his relationship with his kids and his relationships. “I stayed silent as the atrocities against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out that my father Herschel Walker had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised. And you know, my favorite issue to talk about is father absence. Surprise! Because it affected me. That’s why I talk about it all the time,” he said in the video. “Don’t lie on the lives you’ve destroyed and act like you’re some moral family man.”

The CANCL founder has accused his dad of lying and claimed that he doesn’t hold the same “family values” that he’s campaigned on. “He has four kids. Four different women. Wasn’t in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?” he said. “The abortion card drops yesterday. It’s literally his handwriting on the card. They say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter. He lies about it. I’m done. Everything has been a lie.”

3. He did support his dad’s campaign early on.

Christian has said that he hasn’t been involved in his campaign for his dad, and he claimed that people the right have asked him why he wasn’t more active on the campaign trail, but he did appear at a December 2021 campaign event for Herschel. “Had the honor of introducing my dad, Herschel Walker last night at Mar a Lago. I got to preach about how authoritarian and HORRIFIC Democrats are, then got to hug a future senator,” he tweeted at the time, along with a video of him hugging his dad.

In the pair of videos calling out his dad, following the abortion report, Christian did explain that he’d been asked by members of the Republican party why he hadn’t made more appearances for his dad. “I did one event last year when we were told that he was going to get ahead of his past and hold himself accountable. None of that happened. Everything’s been a lie,” he said in the October video.

4. He hosts a podcast

Aside from his social media presence and CANCL brand, Christian is also the host of a podcast, called Uncancellable. Unsurprisngly, it focuses on one of the personality’s common talking points: cancel culture. “Uncancellable is an anti-woke, pro-common sense podcast focusing on bringing the fun back to pop culture,” the show’s description states.

5. He’s a strong Ron DeSantis supporter

Christian has thrown his support behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Christian was a student at UCLA in California, but he announced that he was moving to Florida in a June 2022 tweet. He held up a sign announcing that he was going to The Sunshine State, while standing in front of a series of palm trees. He cited his right-wing beliefs as his reason for making the move and named the governor in his tweet. “I’M ESCAPING CALIFORNIA AND MOVING TO FLORIDA!!! California has been ruined by the left. They punish hard work and reward bad behavior,” he wrote. “I’m off to somewhere that supports my values and protects it’s residents. SEE YOU IN MIAMI, DESANTIS-LAND, FLORIDA.”

Christian has frequently tweeted praise for the Florida governor, especially since making the move to his state. Following the governor’s stunt where he flew undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Christian called him the “Best Governor in the country.”