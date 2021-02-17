Charles Polevich: 5 Things To Know About Man Arrested & Charged With Hit-And-Run Of Nicki Minaj’s Father

Charles Polevich surrendered to police on February 17, five days after the tragic hit-and-run that killed Nicki Minaj’s father.

On February 17, Charles Polevich turned himself in to authorities following the fatal February 12 hit-and-run that left Nicki Minaj‘s father, Robert Maraj, dead at the age of 64. Charles has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence. Police have verbally confirmed to HollywoodLife that Charles was arrested on this charge in New York. Learn more about the man who has been charged in this horrific incident, and how Nicki Minaj and her beloved family are coping with the situation.

Details On The Arrest

On February 12 at roughly 6 pm, ET, Robert Maraj was struck by a 1992 Volvo as he was walking near Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Long Island, according to WABC-TV ABC NY 7. While Robert was walking south, the Volvo came at him from northbound, and the driver allegedly fled the scene. Nicki’s father tragically passed away at a nearby hospital on February 13, hours after the hit-and-run. On Wednesday, February 17, Charles turned himself in to authorities.

What’s Known About Charles?

Few details are presently known about Charles. He does not have a criminal history or “any driving license history,” per WABC ABC NY 7. He is originally from Guam and lives in Mineola, which is located in the Nassau County of Long Island. Charles is 70 years old.

The Official Police Statement

On February 17, the Police Department of Nassau County released an updated statement on the incident. “The Homicide Squad reports the arrest of Charles Polevich, 70,” an excerpt from the updated statement EXCLUSIVELY shared with HL read. “He is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident with a Fatality and Tampering with Evidence. The defendant will be arraigned in Mineola on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.”

Has Nicki Minaj Released A Statement?

Nicki has yet to release an official statement in the days following her father’s death. It is not know how close the two were prior to his tragic passing. Nicki welcomed her first child, a son with husband Kenneth Petty, in early fall 2020. Since she gave birth to her baby boy, the “Anaconda” rapper has been “loving every minute” of motherhood.

What Happens Next?

Charles Polevich will be arraigned in Mineola today, Wednesday, February 17. Following the arraignment, he will be due back in court on Friday, February 19, per WABC-TV ABC NY 7. Charles has had to surrender his passport and his travel is restricted to New York state. His bail was set at $250,000 bond, $125,000 cash, or $1.25 million partially secured bond, according to WABC-TV ABC NY 7.