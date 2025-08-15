Who Is Brittney Marie Jones? Meet Brandon Blackstock’s Girlfriend & Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Assistant

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson split in 2020 and finalized their divorce by 2022. At some point, he apparently started dating his girlfriend, Brittney Marie Jones, who was mentioned in the late talent manager’s obituary following his August 2025 death. Brandon died of melanoma (a form of skin cancer).

In an obituary from Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services in Butte, Montana, Brandon “along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana.”

So, who exactly is Brittney, and how did she get to know Brandon? Learn about their relationship below.

Brandon Blackstock’s "loving partner" Brittney Marie Jones was Kelly Clarkson’s former production assistant. pic.twitter.com/UvRWRezOq1 — ExtraTV (@extratv) August 13, 2025

Why Did Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock Divorce?

Kelly and Brandon never provided a reason for their divorce, but the pop star seemingly hinted at one during a 2023 appearance on the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast. According to Kelly, working so closely with Brandon “was very limiting” to them as a couple.

“If you’re on the same path at the same time — and you’re actually working together, and every day communicating together and doing the work — I think that it could be beautiful,” the American Idol alum pointed out. “But for me, it wasn’t that and it was very limiting. That’s my fault, for allowing that to happen. Maybe, as in love as I was, I just wasn’t ready and maybe the other person wasn’t either.”

Brandon was also Kelly’s manager, and he encouraged her to create her own talk show before they divorced.

Did Brittney Marie Jones Work for Kelly Clarkson?

Yes, after Brandon died, it was revealed that Brittney previously worked as Kelly’s production assistant, managing daily schedules, according to Page Six.

How Did Brittney Marie Jones Meet Brandon Blackstock?

Brittney also worked as an executive assistant for Brandon from 2018 to 2022, a position she noted on her LinkedIn, which has been removed or made private.

It’s unclear when exactly Brittney and Brandon started dating, but their relationship grew serious since they were living together in Montana and were business partners, as his obituary states.

Moreover, Brittney’s father, Larry Jones, said that she was Brandon’s “soulmate” in a since-deleted Facebook post, according to multiple outlets.

“Yesterday we lost a good man Brandon Blackstock,” Larry wrote, calling Brandon “my daughter’s soulmate,” and adding that he “considered him my son.”

Does Brandon Blackstock Have Kids?

Yes, Brandon is a father to four children, with whom he shares with his two ex-wives. Brandon shared Remington Alexander and River Rose with Kelly, and Savannah and Seth with first wife, Melissa Ashworth. He and Melissa were married from 2001 to 2012.