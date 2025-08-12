Brandon Blackstock’s Exes: His Former Marriages & Girlfriend Before Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brandon Blackstock had a partner following his divorce from ex-wife Kelly Clarkson. The former spouses were married for seven years before their difficult split, which led to a legal battle over finances. However, they put aside their differences while co-parenting their children. And in Brandon’s final days, Kelly made sure to remain supportive of her ex-husband and their family right before he died of cancer.

Just hours before Brandon’s death made headlines, Kelly announced she had to postpone the rest of her Las Vegas residency, citing her former husband’s ailment in her explanation.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” Kelly wrote in a social media statement on August 6, 2025. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Before his marriage with Kelly, Brandon was married to his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, whom he shares two other children with.

Learn about Brandon’s ex-wives, his divorces and his relationship before he died.

Why Did Brandon Blackstock & Kelly Clarkson Divorce?

Kelly and Brandon never explained the reasons why they separated, but Kelly cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce filing in June 2020. For about two years, the ex-spouses sparred over finances, including their property in Montana. After Kelly was awarded primary physical custody of her and Brandon’s kids, River and Remington, she was ordered to pay Brandon more than $1 million up front in addition to $115,000 per month in spousal support. They finalized their divorce in 2022.

Brandon was later ordered to pay Kelly $2.6 million due to business deals he oversaw throughout Kelly’s career.

Who Was Brandon Blackstock’s Girlfriend Before He Died?

According to Brandon’s obituary, he was dating a woman named Brittney Marie Jones, who was described as his “beautiful and loving partner in life and business,” per People. The obituary noted that Brittney and Brandon “started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana.”

How Many Kids Does Brandon Blackstock Have?

Brandon is survived by four children. He shared kids Remington and River with Kelly and Savannah and Seth with his ex-wife Melissa.

Who Is Brandon Blackstock’s Ex-Wife Melissa Ashworth?

Melissa and Brandon were married from 2001 to 2012, the year he started dating Kelly. Melissa works as a secretary, per Us Weekly.

Despite her divorce from Brandon, Melissa had nothing but positive comments to say about Kelly. During a June 2014 interview with Radar Online, Melissa said that she and Kelly “get along great.”

“We have a wonderful relationship,” Melissa insisted. “I love Kelly, and we get along great, and my husband and I hang out with them all the time.”

What Type of Cancer Did Brandon Blackstock Die of?

Brandon had melanoma — a severe form of skin cancer — when he died, per TMZ, which cited “sources with direct knowledge” of the situation. His family did not disclose the type of cancer he had in their public statement, which read, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”