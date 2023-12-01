Why Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Was Ordered to Pay Her $2.6 Million

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, owes her a substantial amount of money due to multiple business deals that he apparently oversaw. As her former manager, Brandon, 46, was ordered to pay Kelly, 41, a total of $2,641,374, according to a new court ruling obtained by PEOPLE.

“Under the Talent Agencies Act (TAA), a manager, like any person without a talent agency license, cannot procure or attempt to procure employment for artists,” the court paperwork read, per the outlet. Brandon’s legal team reportedly filed to appeal the ruling. The lawsuit, which was originally filed by the American Idol alum, accused Brandon of taking money from contracts that he acquired for her with The Voice, The Kelly Clarkson Show and more.

Documents in the suit revealed that Brandon was paid a commission for each of the jobs that Kelly worked in. He reportedly was paid $1.9 million for securing her gig as a coach on The Voice, $450,000 for her collaboration with the brand WayFair, and several other amounts that totaled $2.6 million.

The former spouses’ have been embroiled in several legal disputes since they split in 2020. They were married from 2013 to 2021, and they share children River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Among the biggest conflicts between Kelly and Brandon was over their shared Montana ranch. He argued to stay in the home, and he was later granted permission to. Kelly eventually was ordered to pay Brandon $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024 in addition to paying him $1.3 million up front.

In March, the “Miss Independent” artist reflected on how difficult it’s been for her children to adjust to their parents’ divorce. While appearing on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, Kelly revealed, I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’ Sometimes, they’ll say — especially the past two years, a lot of it, and it kills me — and I want them to be honest, so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that.’ But a lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.’ And they’re really honest about it. And I’m raising that kind of individual.”