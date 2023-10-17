Kelly Clarkson Was Worried if Moving to New York Was ‘a Horrible Decision’ After Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson wondered whether she was making the right choice by moving her children across the country. After she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock separated, the “Since U Been Gone” artist, 41, decided to move to New York City. She recounted her decision in an interview with USA Today that was published on October 16.

“I’ll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision,” the American Idol alum admitted. “I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in L.A. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So, I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York.’”

Thankfully, Kelly noted that upon moving to the Big Apple, she “genuinely love[s] it” and her kids love it as well. Kelly shares her children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, with Brandon, 46.

“There’s so much undiscovered talent around the city. Go out, bring them back and just play with the band. Why not?” Kelly explained, referring to her appreciation for New York’s culture. “We’re definitely going to be on the streets and doing different things that we weren’t capable of in L.A. because it’s so spread out. People that watch daytime television want to laugh and cry at a beautiful performance. They want to be inspired.”

The “Stronger” singer was married to Brandon from 2013 to 2021. Their separation and subsequent divorce quickly made headlines due to their messy financial battle.

One of the most noteworthy conflicts between Kelly and Brandon was over their shared Montana ranch. The Texas native fought the Kelly Clarkson Show host to stay in the house, and he was eventually granted permission to. Additionally, Kelly ended up paying Brandon $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024 on top of an up-front payment of over $1.3 million.

Earlier this year, Kelly reflected on how her and Brandon’s divorce affected their kids. She explained on the ‘Angie Martinez IRL” podcast in March that her children wished both of their parents were together.

“I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’” Kelly said. “Sometimes, they’ll say — especially the past two years, a lot of it, and it kills me — and I want them to be honest, so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that.’ But a lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.’ And they’re really honest about it. And I’m raising that kind of individual.”