Andrew Parker Bowles: 5 Things About Queen Camilla’s Ex-Husband, Who Was At King Charles’ Coronation

Andrew Parker Bowles is a retired British Army officer.

He used to be married to Queen Camilla.

He attended Camilla’s husband, King Charles’ coronation on Saturday.

Andrew Parker Bowles, 83, got a lot of attention when he unexpectedly showed up to King Charles III‘s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, England on Saturday. The former husband of the King’s wife, Queen Camilla, was photographed all dressed up as he used a cane to help him walk, during the ceremony, and apparently attended to support his ex-wife. His appearance makes it clear that there’s no negative feelings toward his one-time spouse, despite the ending of their marriage 20 years ago.

Andrew is a retired British Army officer.

Andrew’s years of service in the army started in 1960 and ended in 1994. His rank was a Brigadier and his units included the Royal Horse Guards, Blues and Royals, and Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. He was first commissioned into the Royal Horse Guards (The Blues) in 1960 and was aide-de-camp to the Governor-General of New Zealand, Sir Bernard Fergusson, in 1965. The battle he was involved in was Operation Motorman in 1972.

He’s been married twice.

Andrew’s first wife was Queen Camilla. He married her in 1973 and their marriage lasted until 1995. He then went on to marry Rosemary Pitman in 1996 and they were married until her death in 2010.

Andrew shares two children with Queen Camilla.

During their marriage, Andrew and Queen Camilla welcomed two children, including son Tom Parker Bowles in 1974 and daughter Laura Lopes in 1978. Through their children, both Andrew and Queen Camilla also have five grandchildren. They include Thomas’ children, Lola Parker Bowles, who was born in 1997, and Freddy Parker Bowles, born in 2010, as well as Laura’s children, Eliza Lopes, born in 2008, and twins Louis Lopes and Gus Lopes, born in 2009.

He once dated Princess Anne.

Before he was romantically involved with Queen Camilla, Andrew dated King Charles’ sister Princess Anne. His father Derek, was also a good friend of Anne’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, who was Queen of the United Kingdom from 1936 until 1952. Andrew’s relationship with the princess started in 1970 and lasted for several years. It’s unclear exactly when the relationship ended but it was before he started dating Queen Camilla and they remained friends.

Andrew was portrayed by actors in a film & television series.

Andrew was portrayed by Simon Wilson the 2005 film, Whatever Love Means, and by Andrew Buchan in the television series, The Crown in 2019.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Camilla was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.