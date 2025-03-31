Who Dies in ‘1923’? See Which Characters Have Died on the Show

Image Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+

1923 fans are grappling with the bitter truth that the show’s second season is coming to an end. With multiple characters’ deaths in episode 6, viewers are wondering how this generation of Duttons will conclude in the finale. So, who has died so far in season 2?

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up a recap of what has happened in 1923‘s second season so far. (Warning: spoilers are ahead for season 2 of 1923)

How Many Episodes Are There in 1923 Season 2?

There will be seven episodes in total in season 2 of 1923.

Will There Be a Season 3 of 1923?

In 2024, actor Brandon Sklenar told The Hollywood Reporter that season 2 would be the last for 1923.

“It’s bookend. It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece,” Brandon said at the time, before adding, “It will conclude.”

During a separate interview with Forbes that year, Brandon, who plays Spencer Dutton, recalled reading the finale of the show and admitted that he’s “kind of known” how the series would end “since day one.”

“It’s so hard for me to not give away spoilers,” the actor teased. “I do get plenty of Helen and Harrison time, and it’s going to be special. I mean, the finale of the series is probably one of the best things I’ve read in my life. I’ve kind of known how it was going to end since day one — [showrunner] Taylor [Sheridan] kind of told me. I knew the full arc of Spencer from day one, so in shooting part one, [you’re] mindful of where he needs to go. I’m really excited.”

Fans, however, are still holding onto hope for a season 3. Paramount+ has yet to address future plans for 1923.

Who Has Died So Far in 1923 Season 2?

1923 has killed off multiple characters in season 2 — all before the finale. Five of those casualties were main cast members. Pete Plenty Clouds was one of the first to go following a duel with Marshal Kent. Played by actor Jeremy Gauna, Pete was originally portrayed by late actor Cole Brings Plenty, who died in real life.

Jack Dutton was next to die. Played by actor Darren Mann, Jack wanted to set out for the Livingston train station with Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) to ensure Spencer’s safe arrival. Disobeying Jacob’s orders by leaving the ranch, Jack heads out and is shot by two of Whitfield’s men, who have been pretending to be deputies. Now, Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) is widowed and has to raise their future child alone.

Other characters who have died in 1923 are Runs His Horse (Michael Spears), Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché), Hillary (Janet Montgomery) and Paul (Augustus Prew).

When Is the 1923 Season 2 Finale?

The season 2 finale of 1923 will be released on Paramount+ on April 6, 2025.