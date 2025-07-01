Where to Watch Wimbledon 2025: Is There a Livestream of the Event?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Game, set, match — Wimbledon 2025 has already begun, and the courts are packed with some of tennis’ best names! Now that the prestigious competition is underway, find out the entire schedule of matches here, and learn if there’s a way to watch the games for free from home.

Can You Watch Wimbledon 2025 for Free?

There is currently no option to livestream any Wimbledon matches for free. All viewers have to have a subscription to watch ESPN or have a cable plan.

It appears that fans can stream Wimbledon on ESPN+ this summer. If you have the Disney bundle, chances are, you can watch the games. The base package for Hulu + Live TV includes ESPN+ in addition to ESPN and ESPN2, where the top matches will be airing this month.

For those who don’t have Hulu + Live TV, the plan price starts at $82.99/month.

Isn't it great when everything falls into place? It's time for The Championships 2025 💜💚 pic.twitter.com/5sawCWPOer — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2025

Wimbledon 2025 Dates & Schedule

This year’s Wimbledon Championships kicked off on June 29, and the event is scheduled to run through July 13. The following is the schedule for Wimbledon and where you can watch the rounds:

Monday, June 30 – Saturday, July 5

6:00 a.m. – first, second, third rounds, via ESPN

Sunday, July 6 and Monday, July 7

6:00 a.m. – Round of 16, via ESPN

Tuesday, July 8 & Wednesday, July 9

6:00 a.m. – Quarterfinals, via ESPN & ESPN2

Thursday, July 10

8:00 a.m. – Women’s Semifinals via ESPN

1:00 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Championship via ESPN

Friday, July 11

8:00 a.m. – Men’s Semifinals via ESPN

Saturday, July 12

8:00 a.m. – Men’s Doubles Championship via ESPN

11:00 a.m. – Women’s Championship via ESPN

Sunday, July 13

8:00 a.m. – Women’s Doubles Championship via ESPN

11:00 a.m. – Men’s Singles Championship via ESPN

Ready for it 👊 No.2 seed Coco Gauff is set to get her #Wimbledon campaign going, facing Dayana Yastremska on No.1 Court 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/KVByZjH209 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2025

Who Is Playing in Wimbledon 2025?

Among the most famous male seeded tennis players in this year’s event include Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti, Ben Shelton and more.

As for the women’s seeded players, the most notable names competing in Wimbledon 2025 are Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and more.

What Celebrities Are Attending Wimbledon 2025?

As the championships began in late June, quite a few celebrities were spotted in the stands, some of whom were David Beckham, Eddie Redmayne, Rebel Wilson and her wife, Ramona Agruma, and more.