Madison Keys’ Husband: Is the Tennis Player Married?

Madison Keys is winning both on and off the court.

After clinching her first-ever Grand Slam title on Saturday, the American tennis pro expressed her gratitude to many, including former American tennis player Bjorn Fratangelo, who gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek as she held her trophy.

Who Is Madison Keys?

Keys is an American professional tennis player, widely regarded for her powerful game, particularly her serve and groundstrokes. Born in Rock Island, Illinois, she turned pro in 2009. Keys rose to prominence as one of the brightest young talents in women’s tennis and has been known for her aggressive playing style.

THIS MATCH POINT❗ Madison Keys is the 2025 Australian Open champ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YcE5uEaXdy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2025

In her Saturday Australian Open match, Keys faced defending two-time champion and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. After the match, she reflected on how, as a younger player, she would have felt a heavy burden if she hadn’t won a Grand Slam.

“I have wanted this for so long and I have been in a grand slam final before, it did not go my way,” Keys said. “I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get back to this position to try and win a trophy again and my team believed in me every step of the way, so thank you so much.”

She will match a career-high No. 7 when the new ATP rankings are released on Monday.

These matchups that Madison Keys had to overcome to win the Australian Open 😤 #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/wLa4uh7fxb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2025

How Old Is Madison Keys?

Keys is currently 29 years old, but her birthday is just around the corner on February 17.

Is Madison Keys Married?

Yes, Keys married former American tennis player and coach Bjorn Fratangelo in November 2024. He proposed to her in March 2023 after six years of dating.

Madison Keys walks over to her husband & coach Bjorn Fratangelo after winning her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open They hug each other, in awe of what they’ve done this week They just got married in November So much love between these two 🥹 pic.twitter.com/7FyczGgQvL — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 25, 2025

After her victory on Saturday, Jan. 25, Keys said, “They believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself and helped me every step of the way. Last year was so tough with some really bad injuries and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it again and to be here and have this trophy and also be able to do it with my husband, who is kind of dazed and confused over there. I love you all so much and I cannot wait for more.”