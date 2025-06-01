Carlos Alcaraz: 5 Things to Know About the Spanish Tennis Player

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz continues to solidify his status as one of tennis’s brightest stars. At just 22 years old, the Spanish sensation has already amassed four Grand Slam titles and a silver medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics. In 2025, he continued to add to his impressive resume.

While he has made a name for himself in the sports world, many are curious about his background. To provide more insight, Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about the tennis player.

When Was Carlos Alcaraz Born?

Carlos was born on May 5, 2003, making him 22 years old.

Where Is Carlos Alcaraz From?

He is from El Palmar, Spain.

When Did Carlos Alcaraz Begin Playing Tennis?

According to the Olympics, Carlos started playing tennis at the age of three. He comes from a family with a rich history in the sport, with both his grandfather and father involved in tennis, fostering his early passion for the game.

Carlos Alcaraz Competed in the 2024 China Open

Carlos claimed victory at the 2024 China Open. He maintained a five-match winning streak throughout the tournament and secured his final win on Wednesday, October 2, against Jannik Sinner in the final.

In a post-match interview, he praised his opponent and acknowledged the hard work of his team. He also thanked his family for their ongoing support, as reported by the Independent. He said, “Then my family, my team – I’m really lucky. They support me every day and tell me the things I don’t want to hear! I want to thank you. The last two months have been a difficult moment but all the hard work we’ve been doing, playing great tennis and having a good time on the court I was able to have the joy again. It’s all thanks to you, for this week especially.”

How Many Titles Has Carlos Alcaraz Earned in 2025?

As of June 2025, Carlos has won three ATP singles titles this season, bringing his career total to 19. He began the year with a strong performance at the Rotterdam Open in February, where he claimed his first indoor hardcourt title by defeating Alex de Minaur in the final. In April, he added another major trophy to his collection by capturing his first Monte Carlo Masters title, overcoming Lorenzo Musetti in a hard-fought three-set match. Alcaraz continued his winning streak into May, securing his first Italian Open title with a commanding straight-sets victory over Sinner.