Does Carlos Alcaraz Have a Girlfriend? See the Tennis Player’s Relationship History

Carlos Alcaraz is one of tennis’ most famous names now that he’s won the 2025 French Open against Jannik Sinner. Their match was the longest one in French Open history, lasting more than five hours. With such a bright spotlight on him, Carlos’ personal life has taken center stage among his fans. However, as a busy athlete traveling the world, it’s been difficult for Carlos to stay in a committed relationship and have a girlfriend. But did that change recently?

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about Carlos’ dating history.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Net Worth

The 22-year-old tennis player has racked up a huge net worth amid his rising success. As of June 2025, Carlos has a net worth of $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Does Carlos Alcaraz Have a Girlfriend?

No, at the moment, it does not appear that Carlos is dating anyone. In fact, he’s even explained why he isn’t in a committed relationship. In July 2024, Carlos told The Sunday Times that it’s difficult for him to settle down with anyone because of his career, which involves constant traveling.

“No, I am single,” Carlos said, before pointing out, “I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are traveling all the time.”

In February 2023, Carlos made similar remarks to Vogue, noting that he had been single for 18 months at that point. “It’s complicated, never staying in one place,” he acknowledged. “It’s hard to find the person who can share things with you if you’re always in different parts of the world.”

Who Has Carlos Alcaraz Dated Before?

According to Vogue, Carlos previously dated Maria Gonzalez Gimenez, though it’s unclear how long they were together. The Spanish tennis champ also keeps his private life as far away from the spotlight as possible.

Carlos was also rumored to have been romantically linked with Emma Radacanu after she attended Wimbledon when he was competing. According to StyleCaster, Carlos dodged questions about Emma when prompted about her Wimbledon appearance.

“I don’t know. I guess a lot of people came to see the final,” he pointed out. “She is from here, so I imagine that she wanted to come and see it. If there was a Grand Slam in Murcia I would watch the finals 100 per cent. I don’t know if she came to the finals or if she came to see me. Who knows? You have to question her, but I hope she enjoyed the final.”