Does Jannik Sinner Have a Girlfriend? Update on His Relationship Status

Image Credit: ISI Photos via Getty Images

Jannik Sinner is officially a Wimbledon champion! The tennis star won his first title against Carlos Alcaraz in July 2025. As a result, his fan base is starting to grow, leading to questions about his personal life and girlfriend history. But as a private person, Jannik tends to avoid commenting on his relationships in public.

Nevertheless, Jannik was pushed to address his personal life before competing in Wimbledon, and he confirmed what his relationship status is in 2025.

Below, find out whether or not Jannik has a girlfriend and find out who he’s dated in the past.

How Old Is Jannik Sinner?

At the time of publication, Jannik is 23 years old. He was born on August 16, 2001.

Who Is Jannik Sinner Dating in 2025?

Jannik is not dating anyone as of 2025.

Does Jannik Sinner Have a Girlfriend Now?

No, Jannik is currently single, which he confirmed in May 2025 while speaking to reporters. At the time, he said he noticed “a lot of attention” regarding the “off-the-court” parts of his life. He added that he was “very surprised to see some pictures, which, you know, nothing serious,” seemingly hinting at his dating life.

“I’m not in a relationship,” Jannik clarified. “So, whoever is asking, that’s it. It’s all good.”

Who Was Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend?

In 2024, Jannik was dating former girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya, a fellow tennis star. That May, the Wimbledon champ confirmed his and Anna’s relationship amid the French Open. According to Tennis.com, Jannik said, “Yes, I’m with Anna, but we keep everything very confidential. I won’t say more.”

One month later, Jannik spoke with Vanity Fair Italia about the pressures of traveling around the world for his career while staying in a committed relationship.

“Of course, it’s not easy, I travel a lot and during tournaments, I’m very focused,” Jannik told the publication in June 2024. “But I think it’s a beautiful thing when you find the right love. Like for everyone. And then, if you think about it, the best tennis players in the world all have wives and children.”

Toward the end of the year, Jannik and Anna were spotted sharing a kiss at the U.S. Open. They broke up sometime after that.

Prior to dating Anna, Jannik was romantically linked to Italian model Maria Braccini, though it’s unclear when exactly they started dating and ended their romance.