Coco Gauff: 5 Things To Know About The 19-Year-Old Tennis Star

Cori “Coco” Gauff is an American tennis player considered one of the best in the world.

She was once ranked No. 1, having made it to the final of the French Open in 2022.

She’s competing in Wimbledon, where she’s made it as far as the fourth round.

Coco Gauff has experienced a level of success and fame few other 19-year-olds have, but she’s still keeping her feet on the ground. ” “Sometimes my dad will say, ‘You can afford to treat yourself.’ But I come from a middle-class family, so even the necessary things, like flights and hotel rooms, still seem a lot to me,” the teenage tennis star tells The Guardian ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament.

Coco, who sadly dropped out of the Tokyo Olympic Games due to testing positive for COVID, has rebounded since then. She enters the tournament ranked No. 4 in the world. Her last title win was the WTA ASB Classic at the start of the year, and she looks to make a splash on the grass in England.

View Related Gallery Olympic Stars Wearing Bikinis: Photos Of Serena Williams, Alex Morgan & More Serena Williams relaxing on Blackrock beach the day after winning the Australian Open Tennis Championship Title Serena Williams at Blackrock beach, Melbourne, Australia - 28 Jan 2007 *EXCLUSIVE* Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - After withdrawing from a few events at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles decided to travel south of the border for some well-deserved relaxing time with her girlfriends. Pictured: Simone Biles BACKGRID USA 25 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“If she can get that forehand going, like Iga [Świątek, the No. 1-ranked player], very similar grips, but Iga shortens her swings and accelerates better,” tennis legend Chris Evert told The Root. “If she can get her forehand to be a little bit more like Iga’s, I think she’ll have the complete game. She’s going to win a Grand Slam. I mean, she’s so young still, it’s going to happen for her eventually. Who knows, it could happen this Wimbledon.”

With that said, here’s a look at Coco.

Coco Grauff Is A Tennis Player.

Born on March 13, 2004, Cori “Coco” Grauff grew up in Atlanta. She became interested in Tennis at age four after watching Serena Williams win the Australian Open in 2009. She began playing at age six, and at age seven, her family moved to Delray Beach, Florida, where she could have better training opportunities. Coco credits winning the “Little Mo” eight-and-under nationals as when she knew she wanted to be a tennis player when she grew up. “I loved tennis,” she said in 2020, per The Guardian. “I was so-so about it in the beginning because when I was younger, I didn’t want to practice at all. I just wanted to play with my friends. When I turned eight, that was when I played ‘Little Mo’ and after that, I decided to do that for the rest of my life.”

She Is Following In Serena Williams’ Footsteps.

In 2017, Coco listed her favorite players in the following order: “Serena, Venus [Williams], Madison Keys, and Sloan Stephens,” she said, per ESPN. Coco met first met Serena at the “Little Mo” tournament in New York, and they met again in 2015 during the shooting of a Delta commercial in West Palm Beach. “It was fun, a great experience,” Cori said to ESPN. “She has always been my favorite player. I got to hit some serves to her. I also met her in Nice, France [at the Patrick Mouratoglou training facility].”4

At age ten, Coco began training at France’s Mouratoglou Academy, run by Serena’s longtime coach. The training seemed to pay off. In 2014, she won the USTA Clay Court National 12-under title. At the time, she was 10 years, 3 months old, the youngest champion in history.

Coco Had A Breakout In 2019…

Coco turned pro in 2018 and made her WTA debut at the Miami Open, per ESPN. She won her first match before losing in the second round. Her big breakout came the following year. After losing in straight sets in the second round of qualifying at the French Open, Coco secured a spot in Wimbledon after her application for a wildcard entry was approved. She surged through qualifying and defeated Venus Williams before ultimately losing in the fourth round to eventual champion, Simona Halep. “I wouldn’t be here without you,” Coco told Venus following her Wimbledon victory. Venus had already had four grand slam wins under her belt before Coco was born in 2004.

Made for the big stage ✨@CocoGauff becomes the youngest player since 1991 to win in the first round of the ladies' singles, beating Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/hfgcQGdZtq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2019

The run resulted in Coco being ranked No. 141 in the world. She continued her success at the 2019 US Open, reaching the third round where she was defeated by the world No. 1 and defending champion, Naomi Osaka.

…And Won Her First WTA Singles Title At Age 15.

After making a splash at Wimbledon and the US Open, it wasn’t long before Coco claimed her first WTA victory. She won the 2019 Linz Open in Austria, defeating Jelena Ostapenko in the finale. She was 15 at the time. She won her second WTA tournament in May 2021, claiming the Emilia-Romagna Open after defeating Wang Qiang in two straight sets.

In 2022, she made it all the way to the final of the French Open. She fell to Iga Świątek in two straight sets.

She Uses Her Platform To Spread A Message.

Coco has used her newfound fame and celebrity to speak out on social justice, particularly the countless number of Black men and women killed by police in America. “Wimbledon has given me an opportunity to raise money and raise awareness for other things and I’m glad that I was able to,” she told The Guardian. “With every match I win, I seem to get more and more people following me, so that’s good. And that means more and more awareness of subjects I care about. I always wanted to not just be a tennis player.”

“Lately, younger people are leading movements, and I guess the world has to get used to it because we’re used to older people telling us what to do,” she added. “My generation has just decided it was time to speak up on our own about things. I do follow the [climate] movement a lot, and I’m learning about ways we can better change, at least my lifestyle and the way my family lives.”