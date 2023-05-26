What’s New On Netflix In June 2023? ‘Manifest’ Part 2, ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 & More

It’s gonna be a great summer thanks to Netflix! The streaming service is debuting so many TV shows and films in June 2023, which may make subscribers second guess spending so much time outside. Some of the upcoming TV content includes Part 2 of Manifest‘s fourth and final season, as well as Never Have I Ever season 4 (also the final season) and The Witcher season 3. Also, Meghan Markle‘s series Suits is going to be on Netflix.

As for movies, Netflix is kicking off the summer with the blockbuster Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth. Tobey Maguire‘s three Spider-Man movies are also web-slinging to the streamer. Here’s the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2023.

June 1

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean GirlsThe Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf’s Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We’re the Millers

THE DAYS

A Beautiful Life

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising

June 2

Manifest: Season 4, Part 2

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2

Scoop

Valeria: Season 3

June 5

Barracuda Queens

Ben 10: Season 1—4

Living

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4

Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust

June 7

Arnold

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3

June 8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 1

June 9

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds

Human Resources: Season 2

The Playing Card Killer

Tex Mex Motors

This World Can’t Tear Me Down

The Wonder Weeks

You Do You

June 12

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1—2

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II

The Surrogacy

When Missing Turns to Murder: Season 1

June 15

Cold Cast Files: Season 2

The Bad Family/la mala familiar

June 16

47 Ronin

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Extraction 2

Race

Unbroken

June 17

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19

King the Land: Season 1

See You in My 19th Life: Season 1

Suits: Seasons 1-9

June 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 1

Take Care of Maya

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends

Bunk’d: Season 6

June 21

Break Point: Part 2

Madre de alquiler: Season 1

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

June 22

Glamorous: Season 1

Let’s Get Divorced: Season 1

Skull Island: Season 1

Sleeping Dog: Season 1

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

King of Clones

Make Me Believe

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 3

The Perfect Find

Through My Window: Across the Sea

June 26

The Imitation Game

June 28

Delete: Season 1

Eldorado: Everything The Nazis Hate

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Run Rabbit Run

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers: Season 1

The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 1

June 30

Alone: Season 9

Nimona

Is It Cake, Too?: Season 2

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5