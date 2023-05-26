What’s New On Netflix In June 2023? ‘Manifest’ Part 2, ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 & More

From the final installments of 'Manifest' and 'Never Have I Ever', to Tobey Maguire's 'Spider-Man' trilogy, here's what's arriving on Netflix in June 2023.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
May 26, 2023 11:53AM EDT
Manifest
View gallery
MANIFEST -- "Crosswinds" Episode 110 -- Pictured: Josh Dallas as Ben Stone -- (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/NBC/Warner Brothers)
MANIFEST SEASON 04. Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone in Manifest Season 04. Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone in Manifest Season 04. Cr. Netflix © 2022
MANIFEST SEASON 04. (L to R) Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Luna Blaise as Olive Stone in Manifest Season 04. Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone in Manifest Season 04. Cr. Netflix © 2022
Image Credit: Scott McDermott / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

It’s gonna be a great summer thanks to Netflix! The streaming service is debuting so many TV shows and films in June 2023, which may make subscribers second guess spending so much time outside. Some of the upcoming TV content includes Part 2 of Manifest‘s fourth and final season, as well as Never Have I Ever season 4 (also the final season) and The Witcher season 3. Also, Meghan Markle‘s series Suits is going to be on Netflix.

As for movies, Netflix is kicking off the summer with the blockbuster Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth. Tobey Maguire‘s three Spider-Man movies are also web-slinging to the streamer. Here’s the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2023.

Manifest
Manifest (Photo: Scott McDermott / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection)

June 1

The Angry Birds Movie
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
Dear John
Death at a Funeral
Dune
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
Groundhog Day
Hook
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
Magic Mike
Mean GirlsThe Mick: Seasons 1-2
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf’s Up
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
To Leslie
We’re the Millers
THE DAYS
A Beautiful Life
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising

June 2

Manifest: Season 4, Part 2
Missed Connections
Rich in Love 2
Scoop
Valeria: Season 3

Spider Man
Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man’ (Photo: Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection)

June 5

Barracuda Queens
Ben 10: Season 1—4
Living

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4
Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust

June 7

Arnold
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3

June 8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 1

June 9

A Lot Like Love
Bloodhounds
Human Resources: Season 2
The Playing Card Killer
Tex Mex Motors
This World Can’t Tear Me Down
The Wonder Weeks
You Do You

June 12

Dunkirk
Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1—2

Never Have I Ever
Never Have I Ever (Photo: Lara Solanki / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection)

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 8
Married at First Sight: Season 13
Our Planet II
The Surrogacy
When Missing Turns to Murder: Season 1

June 15

Cold Cast Files: Season 2
The Bad Family/la mala familiar

June 16

47 Ronin
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Extraction 2
Race
Unbroken

June 17

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19
King the Land: Season 1
See You in My 19th Life: Season 1
Suits: Seasons 1-9

June 19

My Little Pony: The Movie
Not Quite Narwhal: Season 1
Take Care of Maya

Extraction 2
Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2 (Photo: Jason Boland /© Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection)

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends
Bunk’d: Season 6

June 21

Break Point: Part 2
Madre de alquiler: Season 1
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

June 22

Glamorous: Season 1
Let’s Get Divorced: Season 1
Skull Island: Season 1
Sleeping Dog: Season 1

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
King of Clones
Make Me Believe
On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 3
The Perfect Find
Through My Window: Across the Sea

The Witcher
The Witcher (Photo: Susie Allnutt / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett )

June 26

The Imitation Game

June 28

Delete: Season 1
Eldorado: Everything The Nazis Hate
Hoarders: Season 13
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Run Rabbit Run

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers: Season 1
The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 1

June 30

Alone: Season 9
Nimona
Is It Cake, Too?: Season 2
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad