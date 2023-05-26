What’s New On Netflix In June 2023? ‘Manifest’ Part 2, ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 & More

It’s gonna be a great summer thanks to Netflix! The streaming service is debuting so many TV shows and films in June 2023, which may make subscribers second guess spending so much time outside. Some of the upcoming TV content includes Part 2 of Manifest‘s fourth and final season, as well as Never Have I Ever season 4 (also the final season) and The Witcher season 3. Also, Meghan Markle‘s series Suits is going to be on Netflix.
As for movies, Netflix is kicking off the summer with the blockbuster Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth. Tobey Maguire‘s three Spider-Man movies are also web-slinging to the streamer. Here’s the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2023.
June 1
The Angry Birds Movie
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
Dear John
Death at a Funeral
Dune
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
Groundhog Day
Hook
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
Magic Mike
Mean GirlsThe Mick: Seasons 1-2
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf’s Up
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
To Leslie
We’re the Millers
THE DAYS
A Beautiful Life
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising
June 2
Manifest: Season 4, Part 2
Missed Connections
Rich in Love 2
Scoop
Valeria: Season 3
June 5
Barracuda Queens
Ben 10: Season 1—4
Living
June 6
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4
Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust
June 7
Arnold
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3
June 8
Never Have I Ever: Season 4
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 1
June 9
A Lot Like Love
Bloodhounds
Human Resources: Season 2
The Playing Card Killer
Tex Mex Motors
This World Can’t Tear Me Down
The Wonder Weeks
You Do You
June 12
Dunkirk
Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1—2
June 13
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
June 14
Forged in Fire: Season 8
Married at First Sight: Season 13
Our Planet II
The Surrogacy
When Missing Turns to Murder: Season 1
June 15
Cold Cast Files: Season 2
The Bad Family/la mala familiar
June 16
47 Ronin
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Extraction 2
Race
Unbroken
June 17
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19
King the Land: Season 1
See You in My 19th Life: Season 1
Suits: Seasons 1-9
June 19
My Little Pony: The Movie
Not Quite Narwhal: Season 1
Take Care of Maya
June 20
85 South: Ghetto Legends
Bunk’d: Season 6
June 21
Break Point: Part 2
Madre de alquiler: Season 1
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
June 22
Glamorous: Season 1
Let’s Get Divorced: Season 1
Skull Island: Season 1
Sleeping Dog: Season 1
June 23
Catching Killers: Season 3
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
King of Clones
Make Me Believe
On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 3
The Perfect Find
Through My Window: Across the Sea
June 26
The Imitation Game
June 28
Delete: Season 1
Eldorado: Everything The Nazis Hate
Hoarders: Season 13
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Run Rabbit Run
June 29
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers: Season 1
The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 1
June 30
Alone: Season 9
Nimona
Is It Cake, Too?: Season 2
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5