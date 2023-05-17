‘Extraction 2’: The Trailer, Release Date & More You Need To Know

There’s nothing better than a rugged Chris Hemsworth. While we love him as Thor, fans will be happy to learn they’re in store for much more of the Aussie actor roughing it this year. He’ll be on a mission in the new Netflix film Extraction 2, which comes out June 16, 2023.

The action flick picks up where its 2020 predecessor left off, following mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris) after he was seemingly left for dead in Mumbai. This time, he’ll face a whole new host of obstacles, with actors Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa at his side again. Tyler is revealed to be alive and ready for vengeance in the trailer released by Netflix May 16.

Since the original was one of Netflix’s most-watched movies ever, the platform is hoping for another hit with Extraction 2. The movie is one of the streamer’s most highly-anticipated releases of 2023. Learn everything about the cast, crew, release date, and more here.

‘Extraction 2’ Netflix Cast

Extraction 2 is sticking with the first film’s casting formula. Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake, a former SASR operator turned black-ops mercenary. Golshifteh Farahani plays Tyler’s mercenary partner Nik Khan. Adam Bessa is Yaz Kahn, a member of Nik’s crew. Not much else is known about the rest of the acting ensemble.

Chris has promised some serious action, telling Entertainment Weekly, Extraction 2 was “the most detailed and exhausting fight training I’ve ever been a part of.” Continuing to praise the project, he added, “We sort of went for the moon. a very crowded world of action, I think we did something that’s very unique.”

Crew

Director Sam Hargrave was also back for the follow-up. Extraction was his directorial debut. Prior to calling the shows, he worked as a stuntman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also served as Second Unit Director for season two of The Mandalorian. The script was penned by written by Marvel favorite Joe Russo, who also crafted the original.

Talking about the film with Collider in June 2022, Joe warned fans not to expect a cookie-cutter sequel. “It’s great. It’s very different from Extraction 1, which we like,” he said. “It’s its own movie in that regard. It has a different color schematic. It’s set in a different part of the world. It has a different pace, a different tone than the first one.

“And that, to us, is an interesting way to approach serializing a story, is that it’s more surprising and unexpected, and you’re not going to get the exact same movie that you got the last time out. So we’re really excited about it, and we think it was beautifully shot. Hemsworth’s fantastic in it. And we’re excited to share it with audiences.”

Release Date & Where to Watch

Extraction 2 is set for release June 16, 2023, on Netflix. Action junkies should make sure to mark their calendars. There are no plans for a theatrical release at the time.

Plot Details

“Extraction” is a reference to the process of securing a hostage or kidnapping a victim from danger, one of Tyler’s core missions. The 2020 original introduced the world to the black ops specialist as he was tasked to rescue the son of an international crime lord, but becomes embroiled in a high-stakes world of drugs and guns. It became the most-watched original film in Netflix’s history, with the streamer telling Variety 99 million households viewed Extraction in its first four weeks.

The mysterious synopsis for the sequel reveals: “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

Fans got their first real glimpse of Extraction 2 when the teaser came out in Sep. 2022. Immediately, they learn Tyler is not dead. A voice,” before the opens his eyes and swims to the surface, ready for another adventure. The next look fans got was in Netflix‘s 2023 film preview, which they revealed on Jan. 18, 2023. In the official trailer released May 16, Tyler throws himself back into action after almost dying. He goes on a new mission that involves an insane amount of gunfight. Tyler has to protect a mother and daughter and he’ll do anything to keep them safe.

Like its predecessor, the project is based on the graphic novel by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman. Extraction 2 might be the start of many sequels. In December 2020, the Russo Brothers told Collider they hoped to develop a series of films set in the same world as Extraction

Production Timeline

Extraction 2 was initially set to start filming in Sydney, Australia in September 2021, but the production was relocated to Prague in light of COVID measures. Principal photography began near the end of Nov. 2022, but Chris revealed he hadn’t begun filming until Dec. 4, 2022.

The film also features scenes shot in Vienna, Austria from January 28, 2022, until February 14, 2022. After shooting scenes in the enclave of Donau City, filming wrapped on Apr. 6, 2022. Brief reshoots took place in Nov. 2022, before the project was officially ready for the editing table.