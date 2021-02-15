‘The Breakfast Club’ Cast Then & Now: See Molly Ringwald & More All Grown Up After 36 Years

‘The Breakfast Club’ was one of the quintessential teen movies of the 1980s. See the iconic cast then and now after nearly 4 decades.

Time to listen to “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” and jam out. The Breakfast Club was released 36 years today and is still as timeless as ever. The John Hughes-directed movie was released on Feb. 15, 1985, and became an instant classic. The Breakfast Club follows five high school students over the course of one Saturday detention.

The Breakfast Club featured five core members of “The Brat Pack,” the group of young stars who starred in several 1980s teen films. Many of The Breakfast Club cast members worked together a number of times in the 1980s. See what the cast of The Breakfast Club is up to now and see the core five then and now.

Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald, 52, starred as Claire Standish, a.k.a. the “princess” in The Breakfast Club. Molly was a teen idol in the 1980s after starring roles in several coming-of-age films. A year after The Breakfast Club, Molly starred in the cult classic Pretty in Pink. She went on to star in movies like The Pick-Up Artist, Fresh Horses, as well as the miniseries The Stand.

The actress starred as Anne Juergens in The Secret Life of the American Teenager from 2008 to 2013. She has played Mary Andrews on Riverdale since 2017. She appeared in two episodes of Tales of the City in 2019. Molly has played Mrs. Flynn in the first two Kissing Booth movies and will return for the third and final film.

Molly married Valéry Lameignère in 1999 and divorced him in 2002. She married Panio Gianopoulos in 2007. They have three kids together.

Judd Nelson

Judd Nelson, 61, starred as John Bender, a.k.a. the “the criminal” in The Breakfast Club. He played Alec Newbury in St. Elmo’s Fire, which also starred Ally Sheedy and Emilio Estevez. Judd was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in the 1987 TV film Billionaire Boys Club. He had notable roles in the movies From the Hip and New Jack City. He went on to star in the series Suddenly Susan from 1996 to 1999. He had memorable roles in Nikita and Empire as well. He has voiced multiple roles in animated Transformers movies. His next role is in the Lifetime movie Girl in the Basement.

Ally Sheedy

Ally Sheedy, 58, starred as Allison Reynolds, a.k.a. the “basket case” of The Breakfast Club. Like Judd and Emilio, Ally starred in St. Elmo’s Fire in 1985. She reunited with Judd again for the 1986 movie Blue City. She’s had other notable roles in High Art, Welcome to the Rileys, and more. Ally won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead for her performance in High Art. She’s also appeared in several TV shows and films, including multiple episodes of Psych and Kyle XY. Her latest role was a cameo in the 2016 film X-Men: Apocalypse.

The actress married David Lansbury in 1992. They have a son, Beckett, who is a transgender man.

Emilio Estevez

Emilio Estevez, 58, starred as Andrew Clark, a.k.a. the “athlete” in The Breakfast Club. He also starred alongside Judd and Ally in St. Elmo’s Fire, which was also released in 1985. He’s also starred in movies like Young Guns, Stakeout, Wisdom, and more. Emilio notably played Gordon Bombay in The Mighty Ducks movies starting in 1992. Emilio has also directed a number of films, including The War at Home, Bobby, and The Public. The actor will reprise the role of Gordon in the upcoming Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which launches in March 2021.

Emilio was briefly engaged to his St. Elmo’s Fire co-star Demi Moore. They split in 1986. He had two children with Carey Stalley. He married Paula Abdul in 1992, but they divorced in 1994.

Anthony Michael Hall

Anthony Michael Hall, 52, starred as Brian R. Johnson, a.k.a. the “brain” of The Breakfast Club. The same year as the coming-of-age film, Anthony also starred in another John Hughes movie, Weird Science. The actor joined the cast of Saturday Night Live for a season in 1985. He starred in additional films like Out of Bounds, Edward Scissorhands, Six Degrees of Separation, and more. He had minor roles in The Dark Knight and Foxcatcher. Anthony was the lead of the USA Network series The Dead Zone from 2002 to 2007.

He recently appeared in episodes of The Blacklist and The Goldbergs in 2020. His next role is playing Tommy Doyle in the upcoming 2021 horror film Halloween Kills. Anthony got engaged to Lucia Oskerova in 2019.