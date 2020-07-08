‘Halloween Kills’ First Teaser: Michael Myers Returns To Kill Again After Laurie Left Him To Die

Michael Myers lives on to wreak more havoc in the first teaser for ‘Halloween Kills.’ Laurie Strode pleads to let Michael ‘burn’ in the terrifying footage.

Michael Myers has managed to survive the fiery blaze, and he’s going to kill again. John Carpenter, the director of the very first Halloween, gave an update about the film on July 8 and shared the first footage from the highly-anticipated Halloween Kills featuring Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). The trio is sitting in the back of a truck covered in blood when they hear sirens go off.

They watch as fire trucks race past them and head toward Laurie’s burning house. Laurie begins screaming “no” over and over and over again. “Let him burn!” Laurie yells. The last seconds of the first teaser feature Michael Myers, with that signature mask on, turning to the camera. Laurie, Karen, and Allyson better watch their backs. Michael’s really going to be out for blood this time.

The 2018 movie Halloween ended with Laurie, Karen, and Allyson setting Laurie’s house on fire with Michael inside. They caught a ride to take Laurie to the hospital after she fought Michael. The final shots of the house fire didn’t show Michael at all. In a post-credits scene, fans heard Michael breathing, which was a hint that he survived the fire.

I know you all have been looking forward to an update on the status of "Halloween Kills". Here it is: pic.twitter.com/EWivyipYgR — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 8, 2020

Halloween Kills was originally supposed to be released in Oct. 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the movie has been pushed back an entire year. The movie will now be released on October 15, 2021, along with an IMAX release in October 2021. The additional sequel, Halloween Ends, has been pushed to October 14, 2022. The wait will be long, but it will be worth it.

Halloween Kills is written by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green based on characters created by Carpenter and Debra Hill. The film is directed by Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block. The executive producers are Carpenter, Curtis, McBride, Green, and Ryan Freimann.