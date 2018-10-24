‘Halloween’ Alternate Ending Revealed: The Michael Myers Vs. Laurie Strode Fight You Didn’t See

If you have not yet seen the new ‘Halloween’ movie, then you might want to look away because an alternate ending just leaked online and it’s pretty mind-blowing!

If you’re still reading, then we can only assume that you’ve seen the new Halloween movie, but if not, then let this serve as your last warning — SPOILERS AHEAD. 16 years after their last face-to-face encounter, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers finally reunited on the big screen. And while many fans found the ending of this movie to be satisfying — Laurie entrapping Michael in her secret cellar and setting him on fire — an alternate version has since leaked online. In the leaked script pages, the original ending reveals a very different ending to the fight between Laurie and Michael.

According to the leaked pages, which you can see below, Laurie eventually runs out of ammunition when she and Michael are fighting outside her house. In turn, she confronts him with a knife, but he has his own and he ends up plunging his blade into her chest before twisting it and then pulling it out. Moments later, Laurie’s daughter uses a crossbow to shoot Michael in the chest with an arrow. He then wanders off before he collapses outside next to the outdoor mannequins. And Laurie is placed in the back of a pickup truck, while bleeding profusely. With this alternate ending, it doesn’t seem clear as to whether or not Laurie and/or Michael survive, which is likely why the scene was changed.

Want to see how the deleted scenes/ending look in the script? pic.twitter.com/6nAnSil7FK — PDF Screenplays (@pdfscreenplays) October 22, 2018

Reshoots were actually done after test audiences were unhappy with the way it ended, according to MovieWeb. And we have to say, we’re glad the ending was changed to what we saw in the theater. Could you imagine if Laurie ended up at death’s door after waiting 40 years to go face-to-face with her tormenter? It wouldn’t seem just. Frankly, we prefer the ending in which Laurie, Karen, and Allison team up and take down Michael once and for all.

However, we must note that Michael’s “death” may have not been a death at all. He definitely seemed to have gotten defeated, but in one final shot at the burning basement, Michael is nowhere to be seen. And if you waited around for the credits to stop rolling, as we did, then you likely heard Michael’s heavy breathing once more — an insinuation that he may live to see another day. Maybe for another sequel?