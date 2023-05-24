‘Married At First Sight’ Exclusive Preview: Mack Calls Dom ‘Immature’ As They Give Post-Split Updates

Decision Day finally arrived, but some people made a decision about their relationship long before the end of the season. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 24 episode of Married At First Sight, Clint and Nicole ask Dom and Mack what’s been going on in their relationship since they broke up.

Mack reveals he’s been going on some dates, but there’s nothing too serious going on. Dom announces that she got a dog named Beau.

“I got a dog because I needed some positivity in my life,” Dom says. “This whole experience is like super emotionally draining I feel like, and it’s very stressful, like the divorce with Mack. So I feel like it is the only love I need in my life. So that’s wonderful. He keeps me busy.”

While Dom is perfectly content with her dog, Mack has some opinions about his ex’s decision. He doesn’t hesitate to reveal that he doesn’t think it was the right move.

“You gotta be kidding me. Mind you, Dom works 9 to 5 throughout the week, wants to travel, loves to party on the weekend. I feel absolutely sad for that poor dog that’s gonna be stuck in a cage 9 to 5, but I’m not surprised though either. It sounds like something Dom would do. It sounds like an immature thing to do,” Mack says.

Mack and Dom’s relationship didn’t make it far into Married At First Sight season 16. In an interview with PEOPLE, Mack said that he was “absolutely” up for a reconciliation with Dom. “Sometimes you’ve got to do what’s best for you, or what you think is best for you, and I think that’s what she did,” he continued. “I’ve got love for Dom. Dom’s a good person with a good heart, and I wish her nothing but the best.” Married At First Sight season 16 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.