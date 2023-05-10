‘Married At First Sight’ Exclusive Preview: Mack Admits He’d Like To Date Gina If She & Clint Divorce

Decision Day is right around the corner, and Mack asks Airris all about it in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 10 episode of Married At First Sight. “I’m at peace,” Airris admits. He tells Mack that “there have been improvements” that give him a “little bit of hope” about his future with Jasmine.

Airris reveals that there’s “definitely a world where I could say yes on Decision Day.” However, he does feel that this “process has been like a pressure cooker” for his relationship with Jasmine. He thinks that getting past Decision Day will probably help him and Jasmine flourish since they won’t have that added weight on their relationship.

Airris also takes a moment to bring up that he’s been hearing things about Mack sliding into someone’s DMs. “I slid in Gina’s DMs,” Mack says. He reveals that he only DMed her because Gina has a celebrity friend that he follows. That’s all it was… for now.

“I think Gina’s good-looking. I think all of the women are good-looking,” he says to Airris. Mack admits that he “probably would” go on a date with Gina if the “circumstances were different.” She’s still married to Clint!

He adds, “If Gina and Clint get divorced, I’d like to initiate it or kind of throw it out there and see where it goes. You never know.” Mack’s certainly got confidence!

Mack was previously married to Dom, but they broke up earlier in the season. When asked about a possible reconciliation with Dom down the road, Mack recently told PEOPLE, “Absolutely. I have no ill will towards Dom at all.”

He added, “Sometimes you’ve got to do what’s best for you, or what you think is best for you, and I think that’s what she did,” he adds. “I’ve got love for Dom. Dom’s a good person with a good heart, and I wish her nothing but the best.” Married At First Sight season 16 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.