‘Married At First Sight’ Exclusive Preview: Airris Vows To Create A ‘Safer Environment’ For Jasmine To Open Up

The couples sit down and discuss what they need in their relationship as Decision Day draws closer in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 19 episode of Married At First Sight. Airris steps up and reveals that he needs Jasmine to “continue to speak her mind.”

He adds, “My intention is just for us to take all the tools we got from experts. Like, we’re not where we want to be, but we have all the resources to get there so there’s really no excuse to not put in the effort.”

Airris wants Jasmine to “continue to work on her communication,” and he’s well aware that it “isn’t always easy” with him. Airris vows to “create a more safer environment for you to be vulnerable, for you to feel like it’s okay for you to speak up.”

He acknowledges that there’s been “growth” after the “low moments and the high moments.” He continues, “This hasn’t been easy at all. I just commend Jasmine for how gracefully she’s handled everything.”

They’ve had their fair share of difficult conversations, but Airris admits that he hasn’t “done a good job of creating just a safe space for her to feel comfortable enough speaking up.” He salutes Jasmine in front of everyone because he knows that can’t be easy, and she starts to tear up.

He knows that Jasmine could have responded in a completely different way. “I just want to congratulate you for your strength,” Airris says to Jasmine.

Earlier in the season, Airris admitted to Jasmine that it was going to “take a lot” for him to fall in love. “I feel like it is going to be a challenge but a good challenge. I would love to be somebody’s first love,” he said. Airris’ confession made Jasmine a little uncertain about their future. New episodes of Married At First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.