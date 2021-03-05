Tweets

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Trashes The Royal Family: ‘Find Someone Else To Torment’

meghan markle
Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan with members of the British royal family join HM The Queen at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service. 09 Mar 2020
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Patrick J. Adams has called out the Royal Family while defending his former co-star, Meghan Markle from allegations of ‘bullying’ inside Kensington Palace.

Patrick J. Adams has thrown his support behind former Suits co-star, and longtime friend Meghan Markle. It comes just days after the actress, who wed Prince Harry in 2018, was accused of driving two senior staff members out of her Kensington Palace residence. Many questioned the timing of the allegations, which came to light less than one week before the couple’s highly-anticipated tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Patrick slammed the British Royal Family as “toxic” and “archaic” when he took to Twitter on March 5. “Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued,” he began

“She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment.” The actor noted that Meghan tried to find her place in “a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic.” He described the endless “endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol” directed at Meghan by “media across the UK and the world” as “sickening”.

Additionally, Patrick revealed he was shocked that criticism in the media didn’t cease when she welcomed her first son, Archie. “On any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family,” he tweeted. “But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued. It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.”

He further slammed the monarchy, describing it as an “institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency.” He concluded the message with a mic drop, which read, “Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”