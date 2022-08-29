‘Manifest’ Season 4: Release Date, Cast & More You Need To Know

Manifest has one flight left thanks to Netflix. The supernatural drama series originally aired on NBC for three seasons, until it was shockingly canceled by the network due to low ratings. The show started streaming on Netflix where it became a hit and fans led a campaign to save the show that even Stephen King supported. Eventually, Netflix renewed the show for a fourth and final scene which will be broken up in two parts.

Manifest was created by Jeff Rake and premiered on September 24, 2018. The show centers on a group of passengers and crew of a commercial airline plane that goes missing in the air, only to reappear five years later. Everyone on the plane was presumed dead so the entire world is shocked when they show up as if nothing happened. Here’s everything we know so far about Manifest season 4, including the release date, cast, and more.

MANIFEST has been saved. Netflix is ordering a “super-sized” 4th and final season. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 28, 2021

Release Date: When Will ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Come Out?

Part 1 of Manifest season 4 will premiere November 4, 2022. All ten episodes of Part 1 are expected to drop that day so fans can binge watch right away on Netflix. Part 2 will also feature ten episodes, though Netflix has yet to reveal a premiere date for the final episodes of the series. Season 4 starts over one year after the season 3 finale aired on June 10, 2021.

Jeff Rake had a six-season plan mapped out for Manifest but NBC still canceled the show after three seasons on June 10, 2021. Warner Bros. started licensing the show to Netflix, where it immediately debuted to the top of Netflix’s Top Ten charts. After six weeks, the show surpassed 1 billion minutes viewed. However, Warner Bros. announced at the end of June 2021 that the show wouldn’t be moving to Netflix after brief negations between the two companies. But Jeff Rake didn’t give up and continued pitching to save Manifest, with help from a fan-made Change.org petition that amassed over 95,000 signatures. “We’re trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we’re not giving up. You deserve an end to the story. Keep the conversation alive. If it works out, it’s because of YOU,” Jeff said on Twitter.

Manifesters! Your support is awe-inspiring. We’re trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we’re not giving up. You deserve an end to the story. Keep the conversation alive. If it works out, it’s because of YOU. 🙏⁰⁰#SaveManifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 27, 2021

Netflix officially renewed Manifest for a fourth and final season on August 28, 2021. That was fitting since the plane that goes missing in the show is Flight 828. Jeff reacted to the exciting news in a statement, saying, “What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.” The cast began filming the final season in New York City in November 2021 and they wrapped sometime during the summer of 2022.

Where Can I Watch ‘Manifest’ Season 4?

Manifest will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix in the United States and other international countries. The show will no longer air on network television on NBC. Parts 1 and 2 of the 20-episode final season will be released separately on the streaming service.

What Do We Know About What Will Happen Next Season?

Netflix released the official description for Manifest Season 4 on August 28, 2022, exactly one year after Netflix saved the show. “Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey,” the description reads.

Netflix also released a one-minute teaser for the new season on Aug. 28, which can be seen above. It shows big moments that happened in the first three seasons and some new footage from season 4.

Who is in the Cast for Season 4?

Most of the Manifest cast is returning despite all the drama with the cancelation and moving to Netflix. Josh Dallas is back as Ben Stone, who was on Flight 828. Melissa Roxburgh is returning as Ben’s sister and fellow Flight 828 passenger Michaela Stone. Also returning is J.R. Ramirez as NYPD detective and Michaela’s ex-fiance Jared Vasquez, Luna Blaise as Ben’s daughter Olive Stone, Parveen Kaur as Flight 828 passenger Saanvi Bahl, Matt Long as Michaela’s husband Zeke Landon, and Holly Taylor as Flight 828 passenger Angelina Meyer. Daryl Edwards, who plays NSA director Robert Vance, has been promoted to series regular.

Two major cast members aren’t returning for Season 4. Athena Karkanis won’t be back as Ben’s wife Grace Stone, who died in season 3. Jack Messina, who played Ben and Grace’s son Cal, will be replaced by an older actor, Ty Doran, due to the two-year time jump in the new season.

Season 4 will welcome some new characters as well. They include Flight 828 passengers Henry Kim and Kyle Boyd. Tela and June are two Indingeous characters who will be introduced. Netflix hasn’t revealed anything else about these new characters. It’s also possible that Josh’s wife and Once Upon a Time co-star Ginnifer Goodwin appears in the new season. Ginnifer posted a selfie of herself on a Montego Airways plane and wrote “@joshdallas is taking me on a trip somewhere,” hinting that she may appear on her hubby’s hit show.

Who is on the Creative Team for Season 4?

Jeff Rake will continue to be in charge of all things Manifest under Netflix. Some of the directors for the new seasons have also been revealed. Romeo Tirone is directing the Part 1 premiere, titled “Touch and Go.” Dean White will direct episode 2, SJ Main Munoz will direct episode 3, Josh Dallas will direct episode 7, and Erica Watson will direct episode 8. In Part 2, Claire Fowler will direct episode 14 which is titled “Fata Morgana.”

What is the Budget for ‘Manifest’ Season 4?

Thanks to Netflix, the budget for Manifest increased for the fourth and final season. Per reports, the show’s episodic budget went from $4 million to $5 million, while creator Jeff Rake and the full cast gets a pay increase. Let’s hope the cash boost means this season of Manifest will be the best one yet!