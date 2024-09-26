What Time Will Hurricane Helene Make Landfall? When the Storm Will Hit Florida

Image Credit: Getty Images

What was originally a tropical cyclone has officially become Hurricane Helene — and it’s raging onward. The storm is expected to make the biggest impact on the west coast of Florida. So, when is the storm supposed to make landfall and what time will it hit? As Florida residents brace for the worst of the storm, many are seeking resources, such as evacuation zones and storm updates.

When Will Hurricane Helene Make Landfall?

According to NBC News, Hurricane Helene is projected to make landfall on Thursday, September 26, in Florida. Winds picked up rapidly on Wednesday, September 25, and rain started ravaging the entire southeastern portion of the United States. On September 26, the storm strengthened, changing the hurricane from a Category 2 to a Category 3.

What Time Will Hurricane Helene Hit Florida?

Helene is projected to officially hit Florida during the evening hours of September 26. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed the time that the hurricane will make landfall in a tweet.

“Hurricane Helene is going to make landfall this evening in the Big Bend, but dangerous conditions will be present throughout the rest of the state — even outside the forecast cone,” he wrote via X. “To stay safe from hazards like debris, downed power lines, and standing water, do not try to do any work in the dark tonight. State and local emergency management officials are ready to assist seniors and others in need of help clearing debris after the storm passes.”

2:25 PM Thursday Update: Air Force hurricane hunters (@53rdWRS) find #Helene a dangerous major hurricane. The maximum sustained winds have increased to 120 mph (195 km/h). Follow the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/ODkUzeFpc1 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 26, 2024

Is There a Tornado Watch Over Florida?

Most Floridians received a tornado watch on September 26. Per the National Weather Service, a tornado watch is when “Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area” and the NWS recommends all who received the alert to “review and discuss your emergency plans, take inventory of your supplies and check your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.”

Counties that received the tornado watch warning include Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota.

Hurricane Helene Live Tracker

Storm watchers can find hurricane trackers on multiple websites and platforms, including The Weather Channel. Evacuation orders have already been issued for multiple counties, including Tampa, Pinellas, Manatee and several others.