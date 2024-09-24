Tropical Cyclone 9 Meaning: Hurricane Helene Path Explained

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tropical cyclone 9, a.k.a Hurricane Helene, is on its way to the southeastern part of the U.S. The storm is expected to impact the Gulf Coast, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and more southern states later this week, according to multiple outlets. As the tropical cyclone continues to form in the Caribbean Sea, we have the details on what to expect from Hurricane Helene, below.

Hurricane Helene Path

Per The Weather Channel, the path of Helene will hit the west coast of Florida, then hook upward into Georgia, South Carolina and more southern states as the storm travels north.

This system is expected to impact the near Big Bend area. Everyone is discussing how Ian had the same cone, turning last second and catching many off guard. As this storm strengthens, the track can shift. It’s normal during rapid intensification. Pay attention!#PTC9 #Helene pic.twitter.com/5Dk7hriyB1 — Hurricane Helene Updates (@FL_Helene) September 24, 2024

When Will Hurricane Helene Hit Florida?

According to multiple outlets, Helene is expected to make landfall during the evening on Thursday, September 26, on the west coast of Florida. It will affect the “Big Bend” area of the state, and storm surge could reach anywhere up to 15 feet. Rain will begin on Wednesday, September 25, before the hurricane’s wrath hits.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for Florida. Earlier this week, he tweeted, “We are tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone #9, which is likely to strengthen this week as the system enters the Gulf of Mexico. I have issued Executive Order 24-208, declaring a state of emergency in 41 counties in Florida that could see potential impacts from the storm and directing Florida agencies to prepare as necessary. We will continue to monitor the storm’s path and keep Floridians updated.”

Although the path of the storm focuses on the west coast of Florida, DeSantis warned Floridians during a press conference, “You can be out of the cone and still have major impacts.” He referred to Tampa Bay as an example of where the storm is expected to hit.

We are tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone #9, which is likely to strengthen this week as the system enters the Gulf of Mexico. I have issued Executive Order 24-208, declaring a state of emergency in 41 counties in Florida that could see potential impacts from the storm and… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 23, 2024

Tropical Cyclone 9 Meaning

Hurricane Helene is currently being named “potential tropical cyclone #9” because it hasn’t fully developed in the Caribbean Sea. Once a tropical storm reaches 74 miles per hour or more, it’s considered a typhoon or a hurricane depending on where it formed, per the NOAA. The term “hurricane” is most commonly used for storms that form in the North Atlantic and the central and eastern North Pacific.

Per the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Cyclone 9 will become Hurricane Helene on Tuesday, September 24, as it intensifies in the ocean.