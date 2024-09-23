Hurricane Helene Path: Tracker Information & Updates on Florida Storm

Image Credit: Getty Images

A nasty storm is developing in the Caribbean Sea, and it’s expected to be named Hurricane Helene. The storm is predicted to have an impact on multiple southern states along the Gulf Coast. Below includes all the information storm watchers need to know about Hurricane Helene, including how to track the storm, its path and more.

Hurricane Helene Path

According to The Weather Channel, Helene’s path curves around Florida and through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is currently forming in the Caribbean Sea and is projected to impact Cancún, Mexico, before hooking around the Gulf and striking through Northern Florida. Per the outlet’s map, the hurricane will mostly hit Tampa, then travel north toward Charleston, South Carolina, before or on Friday, September 27.

A major hurricane is coming to the Gulf of Mexico and is poised to make landfall in the United States later this week. Helene will likely be the name given to the brewing storm. Read more: https://t.co/Xqs1kXUYck pic.twitter.com/6HWmhpE9o3 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 23, 2024

Where to Find the Hurricane Helene Tracker

The hurricane tracker can be found via multiple outlets, including The Weather Channel.

Who Will Be Affected by Hurricane Helene?

Storm surge is expected to damage Tampa Bay, Florida, and other areas around that region of the state. The storm is also projected to impact the Gulf Coast and anywhere in the southeast region of the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center indicated that a “tropical depression or storm is likely to form over the next couple of days.” If it fully develops in the Caribbean Sea, the storm will officially be named Hurricane Helene.

“Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce heavy rains over portions of Central America during the next several days,” the NHC said in its advisory statement.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also issued a statement regarding the forthcoming storm. Taking to X (formerly Twitter, the politician wrote, “We are tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone #9, which is likely to strengthen this week as the system enters the Gulf of Mexico. I have issued Executive Order 24-208, declaring a state of emergency in 41 counties in Florida that could see potential impacts from the storm and directing Florida agencies to prepare as necessary. We will continue to monitor the storm’s path and keep Floridians updated.”

The governor also encouraged Florida state residents to “make an emergency plan, know your evacuation zone and be as prepared as possible for the storm.”