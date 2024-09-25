Evacuation Zones From Hurricane Helene: Florida County Shelters After Storm Hits

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tropical Cyclone #9 has formed into Hurricane Helene, and it’s about to hit the west coast of Florida on Thursday, September 26. Twenty-four hours before intense winds and heavy rainfall hit the Big Bend, officials have announced where to seek shelter and indicated various evacuation zones across Florida. Helene is projected to be a Category 3 storm.

Aside from the evacuation orders, other Florida residents have been warned that power outages could last up to one week after Helene hits. Get all the information about evacuation zones and shelters, below.

When Is Hurricane Helene Supposed to Hit?

Since potential tropical cyclone #9 already formed in the Caribbean Sea, the storm is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday, September 26. It will then travel north toward South Carolina, Georgia and other states along the Gulf Coast.

BREAKING: Helene strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to rapidly intensify. Stay tuned to The Weather Channel for the latest. pic.twitter.com/ApON4UmOn4 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 25, 2024

Where Are the Hurricane Helene Evacuation Zones?

Evacuations were ordered in multiple Florida counties. Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the following counties so far: Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statement via X on Wednesday, September 25, writing, “Tropical Storm Helene, now formed, is projected to intensify. As always, Florida will prepare for the worst and hope for the best. We already have nearly 18,000 linemen staged (and more en route), and are ready with search and rescue and roadway clearing crews.”

9:30AM Update from Governor Ron DeSantis on Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 from Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/snczBE915e — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 24, 2024

Tampa Evacuation Zones

Shelters for Tampa residents can be located via the Hillsborough County “2024 Hurricane Evacuation Assessment Tool.”

Pinellas County Evacuation Zones

Evacuation zones for Pinellas County, Florida, can be found via “Know your Zone.” Highlighted zones in Pinellas County include Pinellas Park, Kenneth City, Bay Pines, Harbor Bluffs and various mobile homes in the region.

Per the Tampa Bay Times, residents in the county received an alert that read, “A Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for Evacuation Zone A and all mobile homes in Pinellas County.”

Manatee County Evacuation Zones

Manatee County also issued evacuation orders for residents living in Zone A. The county provides an online tool for residents to use to locate emergency shelters and more.