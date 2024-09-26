Tornado Warning Vs. Tornado Watch: What’s the Difference?

Image Credit: Getty Images

As Florida expects major destruction in the wake of Hurricane Helene‘s imminent path, some were issued a tornado watch and even a tornado warning. But how do the two alerts differentiate?

What Is a Tornado Watch?

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch encourages all residents in one area to prepare for a possible tornado. The NWS’ description of the alert reads, “Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans, take inventory of your supplies and check your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.”

Tornado Watch has been issued from parts of the FL West Coast to East Coast from Miami to Tampa to Orlando and Daytona Beach till 8 pm this evening @WPTV #tornado #hurricaneHelene #Florida pic.twitter.com/EFGqdYkXNu — Jennifer Correa (@JenniferWXwoman) September 26, 2024

What Is a Tornado Warning?

Per the NWS, a warning is when a tornado “has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.”

“There is imminent danger to life and property,” the site’s alert reads. “Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Warnings are issued by your local forecast office. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.”

Did Hurricane Helene Cause a Tornado?

Since Hurricane Helene has not made landfall in Florida yet, the storm has not caused a tornado. However, the NWS issued a statewide tornado watch from the southern tip toward the northern part of Florida. Counties that were issued the watch include Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and several more.

According to the Florida Times-Union, the tornado watch for these counties takes effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26.