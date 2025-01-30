What Time Do the Grammys Start? When the 2025 Awards Show Begins

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will honor the best and brightest in the music industry this weekend, moving forward despite the devastating wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles and surrounding areas earlier this month. The ceremony, which will take place in downtown Los Angeles, will be helmed by host Trevor Noah and per CNN, will feature A-list performers including Sabrina Carpenter, Chris Martin, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Brad Paisley, Cynthia Erivo, Stevie Wonder, Sheryl Crow, and Chappell Roan, among others. Beyoncé leads this year’s honors with 11 nominations, a number that ties her Cowboy Carter with Michael Jackson’s unforgettable 1982 album Thriller for most Grammy nominations for a release.

According to the organization’s official website, the lineup also includes a special tribute to music legend Quincy Jones, a Salute to Los Angeles, and an In Memoriam segment to honor musicians who lost their lives in the past year.

Read on to find out what time to plan on settling in for the big show this weekend.

What Date is the 2025 Grammys?

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will be held Sunday, February 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

What Time Do the Grammys Start?

The Grammys 2025 start at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST. You can also catch fashion commentary and interviews during the Grammy Live From the Red Carpet special, hosted by Entertainment Tonight‘s Cassie DiLaura and Big Brother‘s Taylor Hale, starting at 3:00 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch the 2025 Grammys

Tune in for the pre-show, Grammy Live From the Red Carpet, via live.GRAMMY.com or the Recording Academy’s TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube social media pages. You can watch the actual awards ceremony live with an over the air antenna on CBS, or through your cable provider.

If you’re hoping to stream the Grammys live, you’re in luck — you can do so with a Paramount+ with Showtime add-on, and yes, there is a free trial if you don’t already have a subscription. If you only have a basic Paramount+ subscription, you’ll have to wait until Monday, February 3 to stream the Grammys at home.