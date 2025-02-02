How to Watch the 2025 Grammys: Can You Stream the Awards Show?

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Despite many awards ceremonies pushing events back due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the Grammy Awards have remained firm in their commitment to hold the annual music awards this weekend. Per Just Jared, the decision to press forward came with an emphasis on aiding recovery efforts.

“In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on Feb. 2 will proceed as planned,” wrote Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., and chair of the board of trustees, Tammy Hurt, in a heartfelt letter sent to Academy members on January 13. “This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”

Variety confirmed in a January 13 report that sources said the show will zero in on raising funds for “the city and its music-centric residents.” And what a show it will be. According to CNN, artists including Chris Martin, Billie Eilish, Sheryl Crow, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter, Cynthia Erivo, Chappell Roan, Stevie Wonder, and many more will descend on Los Angeles to perform. Beyoncé leads the awards with 11 nominations — she’s now tied with Michael Jackson’s legendary Thriller for most Grammy nominations for an album.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the 2025 Grammys, including streaming options, below.

When Are the 2025 Grammys?

The 67th annual Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PST/8:00 p.m. EST. They’ll be hosted at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Where to Watch the Grammys on Live TV

You can watch the Grammys on live television on CBS with an old-fashioned, over-the-air antenna.

Can I Stream the 2025 Grammys?

You can stream the 2025 Grammys with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription. If you have Paramount+ without the Showtime add-on, you’ll have to wait until Monday, February 3 to stream the show. You can also watch through your cable provider — just log in with your credentials.