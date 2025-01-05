What Time Do the 2025 Golden Globes Start? Watch Details

The countdown has begun for the beginning of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards! The show will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and air live from Beverly Hills, California, complete with a red-carpet pre-show showcasing the most stunning fashions of the night. According to the Associated Press, there are a few notable things to look out for — will Timothee Chalamet walk away with his first Globe for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown? Will girlfriend Kylee Jenner accompany him? What will she wear? So many questions that can only be answered by tuning in.

As for the show’s host, Glaser appeared to be psyching herself up for the big gig. Via Instagram Stories Saturday night, she shared a clip of a Golden Globes ad running on a huge screen at what appeared to be Times Square. “Let’s go!” she captioned the video on January 5. The same day, she shared a photo of herself peeking mischievously out from behind a giant Golden Globe award. “See you tomorrow,” she captioned the January 4 post, tagging the Golden Globes’ official IG.

So, what time can you log in/stream/tune in for the events of the day? Read on to find out!

Golden Globes 2025 Date

The 82nd Golden Globes have finally arrived! The show goes down Sunday, January 5, 2025, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

What Time Do the Golden Globes Start?

The ceremony will air at 5 p.m. P.T/8 p.m.ET. According to the Associated Press, reporters from Entertainment Tonight and Variety will handle the official red-carpet pre-show, kicking off at 3:30 p.m PT/6:30 p.m. ET.

What Cable Channel Are the Golden Globes On?

CBS is the Golden Globe’s official broadcast partner, and the network will air the show. Check your cable listings for more details.

How to Stream the Golden Globes

There are a few convenient ways to stream the Golden Globes this year, aside from tuning in on live television. You can stream real time on Paramount+ with Showtime, but if you don’t have the add-on, you’ll have to wait until January 6 to stream the Golden Globes. Log in with your credentials to the CBS app to watch as well. The red-carpet pre-show will air on www.goldenglobes.com and Paramount+.