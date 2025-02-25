What Is Jen Psaki’s New Job at MSNBC? See Her Show Changes

Image Credit: Shannon Finney/NBC

Jen Psaki was given a new time slot on MSNBC’s television lineup. Amid the abrupt exit of Joy Reid and the cancelation of her show, The ReidOut, Jen is gearing up for more time with the network. According to Variety, the former White House press secretary gets to keep her show, Inside With Jen Psaki, while the NBCUniversal cable channel undergoes a staffing overhaul.

In a statement to staff members, new MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler called Jen a “a crucial and trusted voice for the network,” adding, “We now have one of the most engaged audiences in all of television and are seeing rapid growth across digital, audio, and more. In the years ahead, we must continue to show up for our audiences in this critical moment while simultaneously best positioning ourselves for the future.”

Learn more about Jen’s job at MSNBC below.

Who Is Jen Psaki?

Jen is a political analyst and former government official. She previously worked under former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden during their respective administrations. Jen held several roles throughout her time in government, including being a political advisor, White House deputy press secretary, White House deputy communications director and a spokesperson for the United States Department of the State.

Before joining MSNBC, Jen was a political contributor for CNN. She is a member of the Democratic Party.

Jen Psaki’s Net Worth

Jen has amassed a net worth of about $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jen Psaki’s Salary

While working as the White House press secretary in 2021 and 2022, Jen earned a $183,000 salary, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her current salary with MSNBC has not been disclosed.

What Is Jen Psaki’s New Job at MSNBC?

Jen does not have a new job at MSNBC. However, her show, Inside with Jen Psaki, is being moved into the primetime 9 p.m. slot between Tuesday and Friday, Variety reported. Rachel Maddow has held the 9 p.m. weekday slot and will now host Mondays, according to the outlet.

Did Jen Psaki Replace Joy Reid?

Before The ReidOut aired for the last time on February 24, 2025, Joy held the 7 p.m. weekday slot. Now, The Weekend co-hosts Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez will have the 7 p.m. slot. Therefore, Jen did not replace Joy.