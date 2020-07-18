Happy 56th Birthday, Wendy Williams: Relive Her Fiercest Looks Of All-Time

In honor of Wendy Williams’ 56th birthday on July 18, we’re looking back at some of the talk show host’s best fashion moments of all time!

Happy birthday to the one and only, Wendy Williams! Wendy turns 56 on July 18, and we’re taking a trip down memory lane by reliving some of her fiercest style moments over the years. From her talk show, to red carpets, to the streets of New York City, Wendy always knows how to bring her A-game when it comes to fashion.

One of our favorite Wendy looks was this curve-hugging black dress that she rocked while out and about one night. The off-the-shoulder ensemble accentuated Wendy’s amazing figure, and she looked incredible in it. Plus, Wendy is always one to keep things practical, so she kept comfortable by wearing stylish sneakers with the ensemble, as opposed to heels. We love to see it!

Wendy also loves her animal print. For a night out at Catch, she wore a cheetah-print wrap dress, which she once again paired with sneakers. The birthday girl looks cool and confident in the stylish outfit. Another Wendy look that we’ll always remember is when she wore a gorgeous red velvet dress to the Empire State Building in New York on Sept. 18, 2017. The host of The Wendy Williams Show looked incredible in the figure-hugging maxi dress, which she paired with pale pink heels. She wore her long, blonde locks down in soft waves for the event.

Just one day before her birthday in 2019, Wendy proved she’s a summer style queen in some super short shorts. She tucked in a white v-neck shirt into the tiny pair of white Daisy Dukes while greeting fans out in New York. She finished off her ensemble with dark sunglasses, a diamond necklace, and black and grey high tops.

Just days before that, she made a major statement when she stepped out in a plunging beige maxi dress, along with fuzzy black slippers and a snakeskin duster coat. She rounded out the outfit with reflective sunglasses, silver bracelets and the same necklace she wore with the white shorts look.

We can’t wait to see what fashion moments the mother-of-one blesses us with in the year ahead. In the meantime, head up to the gallery above to see some of Wendy’s sexiest outfits of all-time!