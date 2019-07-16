See Pic
Hollywood Life

Wendy Williams Loving Single Life While Rocking A Clingy Dress & Slippers

Wendy Williams in NYC
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Wendy Williams Circle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Wendy Williams is all smiles while heading to work on flip flops and still wearing her wedding ring in New York City this morning Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5104168 160719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Wendy Williams 'Lipshtick -The Perfect Shade Of Stand Up', Launch, Venetian Hotel & Casino, Nevada, America - 12 Jul 2014
Wendy Williams on the red carpet before co-hosting the 2013 Muse Awards presented by New York Women in Film & Television, in New York. The event honored actors Connie Britton, Ellen Barkin, Robin Wright, Sonia Manzano and Frances Berwick, President of Bravo and Oxygen Media 2013 Muse Awards, New York, USA View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Wendy Williams was all smiles as she made her way to work in New York on July 16. The talk show host looked stylish in a beige maxi dress and a snakeskin jacket, with (our favorite), fuzzy black slippers!

Wendy Williams is in great spirits these days! The talk show host, 54, was photographed looking cheery in reflective aviators on Tuesday. Wendy, who was heading to her New York City studio to film her talk show, nearly stopped traffic in a tight, beige maxi dress with a light, snakeskin-print jacket. But, it was her footwear that really turned heads, as she stepped out in fuzzy black slippers. She also carried a shopping bag, along with two purses.

Wendy, who turns 55 on Thursday, gave viewers an update on her health last week. She revealed that she’s been diagnosed with lymphoedema when she addressed recent paparazzi shots that showed her swollen ankles during the show’s 5-week vacation hiatus. “Lymphoedema, by the way, I’ve been diagnosed,” she told her studio audience, explaining why her ankles were puffy in the photos. “It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine — and how dare you talk about the swelling of it all.”

Wendy went on to explain that despite her diagnosis, she will be just fine. “I’ve got it under control. If [the swelling] in my feet never goes all the way down, at least I have this machine,” she explained. “I sit for 45 minutes a day. It’s the best party entertainer ever. Everybody [that] comes over wants to do it.” Wendy, who’s remained optimistic about the incurable condition, shared a photo of her hooked up to the machine on her Instagram on July 15.

Wendy Williams shopping

Wendy Williams heading to her talk show studio in New York City on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Photo credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

“Lymphoedema is a chronic condition that causes swelling, usually in the arms or legs, when someone’s lymphatic system is compromised,” according to Mayo Clinic, which states that blockages can occur when lymph nodes become damaged or are removed, which then results in swelling.

Fans of The Wendy Williams Show will know that the host returned to her purple chair in March after taking a hiatus to focus on her health. Wendy was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease, following a fainting episode during her live Halloween show in 2017.

As Wendy focuses on her “new life,” following her divorce from Kevin Hunter, she’s also enjoying a new man in her life. The host revealed on her show July 10, that she’s dating a 50-something-year-old doctor, who she’s crazy about!