Wendy Williams took to her Instagram page to greet her fans from home and give them an update on her show while wearing a brand new curly hairstyle that looked gorgeous on her.

Wendy Williams, 55, has gone from straight to very curly locks and she’s looking fantastic! The talk show host shared a new Instagram video on June 10 and in it, she showed off her incredible new hairstyle while saying “Hello” to her fans from the comfort of her own home and giving them an update on how the coronavirus is impacting the filming of The Wendy Williams Show in studio.

“Hello! Hi, it’s me from home and hopefully for not too long,” Wendy said right after she turned to the camera and revealed her stunning locks. “You know what I’m waiting for? I’m waiting to the state of New York to say that we as a show can go back. Now we got 200 people in our audience, we will never have that again but I want to go back to do our show, nothing makes me happier than being Wendy on the Wendy show! I got the love and the boyfriends and all that other kind of stuff, I’m in my house, but what I want the most is to be with you, I miss you, I miss you a lot.”

Wendy, who wore a pretty pink and green dress and pink eye shadow in the clip, then admitted she was feeling confident about her appearance. “I couldn’t wait to wear this dress, I’m going to wear it again on the show so don’t act like you never saw it,” she joked. “It’s pink and it’s green and it’s beautiful and I love it but I love you more.”

Before posting her latest update and debuting her curly mane, Wendy had been filming her talk show from home since Apr. 6 due to the pandemic but she took a break on May 18 and the network started airing repeat shows instead. The break was reportedly due to her struggle with Grave’s disease, an immune system disorder she was diagnosed with back in 2018.

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Grave’s disease which is causing fatigue,” a spokesperson confirmed to HollywoodLife. “In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy @ Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”