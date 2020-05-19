Why Wendy Williams Is Taking A Break From Her Talk Show After Filming From Home For 6 Weeks

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ is on an indefinite hiatus as Wendy Williams deals with some health issues due to her Graves’ disease.

Wendy Williams, 55, fans were quite disappointed to see that her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, was running repeat episodes on May 18. Unfortunately, that’s going to be the case for at least the next several days, according to our sister site, Variety. Wendy has been airing her talk show from home since April 6 amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but the virtual episodes have been halted as Wendy deals with some health issues of her own. Wendy’s necessary period of rest is due to symptoms from her Graves’ disease.

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Grave’s disease which is causing fatigue,” a spokesperson confirmed. “In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy @ Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”

While the talk show’s representative did not provide an expected return date, Variety reports that the hiatus will last through “at least this week.” Fans can still get their Wendy fix, though, as re-runs of episodes will air in the talk show’s designated time slot in the mornings.

Wendy first confirmed she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an immune system disorder, back in 2018. At the time, she took a three-week break from her show. In 2019, Wendy also too a six-week break to deal with complications from surgery for a shoulder fracture (she later revealed that she had been living in a sober house). We wish Wendy a speedy recovery so she can get back to doing Hot Topics for her loyal fans as soon as possible!